Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Walliser Kantonalbank
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    WKBN   CH0305951201

WALLISER KANTONALBANK

(WKBN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Swiss Exchange - 05/01 11:41:30
102 CHF   +0.99%
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Opérations bancaires de fin d'année
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Communiqué de presse
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Indicateur économique BCVs
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Walliser Kantonalbank : Clin d'œil sur les marchés - Janvier 2022

05/01/2022 | 11:58
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retrouvez l'analyse sur ce sujet et les perspectives économiques dans le nouveau « clin d'œil sur les marchés » par Daniel Rotzer, CFA, Responsable Asset Management & Advisory et Mathias Cotting, CFA, Economiste responsable

Télécharger

Disclaimer

WKB - Walliser Kantonalbank published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur WALLISER KANTONALBANK
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Opérations bancaires de fin d'année
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Communiqué de presse
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Indicateur économique BCVs
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Clin d'œil sur les marchés - Décembre 2021
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Pourquoi investir dans les fonds immobiliers?
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Lettre économique BCVs - décembre 2021
PU
2021WALLISER KANTONALBANK : Indicateur immobilier BCVs - CIV
PU
2021Structure opérationnelle
PU
2021Indicateur économique BCVs
PU
2021Clin d'œil sur les marchés - Novembre 2021
PU
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 230 M 251 M 222 M
Résultat net 2020 67,4 M 73,6 M 65,0 M
Dette nette 2020 2 606 M 2 847 M 2 517 M
PER 2020 19,9x
Rendement 2020 3,19%
Capitalisation 1 588 M 1 734 M 1 533 M
VE / CA 2019 19,0x
VE / CA 2020 18,5x
Nbr Employés 488
Flottant 29,3%
Graphique WALLISER KANTONALBANK
Durée : Période :
Walliser Kantonalbank : Graphique analyse technique Walliser Kantonalbank | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WALLISER KANTONALBANK
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Pascal Perruchoud Chairman-Management Board
Christian Donzé CFO, General Director & Head-Credits
Pierre-Alain Grichting Chairman
Chantal Balet Emery Director
Stephan Imboden Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WALLISER KANTONALBANK0.00%1 734
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%495 982
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.87%392 754
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.91%247 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.94%210 327
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.74%192 150