Waste Management, Inc. est le 1er prestataire nord-américain de services de collecte et de gestion des déchets. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - collecte de déchets (54,8%) ; - prestations de remblayage (19,2%) : exploitation, à fin 2022, de 254 remblais de déchets solides et de 5 remblais de déchets dangereux ; - triage, compactage et transfert des déchets (8,9%) : activité assurée au travers de 337 stations de transfert ; - prestations de recyclage (7,1%) ; - autres (10%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (95,7%) et Canada (4,3%).

Secteur Services et équipements environnementaux