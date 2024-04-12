Action WM WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
Waste Management, Inc.

 22:00:01 11/04/2024
205,9 USD -1,09 % Graphique intraday de Waste Management, Inc. -0,56 % +14,99 %
14:03 WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
11/04 Shanaya réduit sa perte attribuable en 2023 MT

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Shanaya réduit sa perte attribuable en 2023 MT
Fulcrum acquiert un projet de résidus aurifères en Ontario AN
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Fission Uranium en baisse de 3,3% alors qu'elle lance des forages géotechniques pour soutenir l'ingénierie détaillée MT
La production industrielle du Vietnam en mars en hausse de 4,1% sur l'année MT
La production industrielle vietnamienne rebondit en mars MT
5E Resources rachète de nouvelles actions MT
National Environmental Recycling enregistre une hausse de son bénéfice pour l'année 2023 et de son chiffre d'affaires MT
Les actions néo-zélandaises bondissent dans l'espoir d'une baisse des taux ; WasteCo lève 3 millions de dollars néo-zélandais grâce à une offre d'obligations convertibles MT
WasteCo Group lève 3 millions de dollars néo-zélandais grâce à l'émission d'obligations convertibles ; les actions augmentent de 4%. MT
Le programme de contrôle du méthane de Zeotech progresse vers des essais contrôlés ; les actions augmentent de 4%. MT
Le bénéfice net de Capital Environment s'effondre en 2023 MT
Le PIB de Hong Kong en hausse de 4,3% au quatrième trimestre, en glissement annuel MT
Hydrogen Utopia et Powerhouse Energy s'accordent à nouveau sur les termes d'une JV irlandaise AN
Tiong Woon apporte des précisions sur un récent article du Straits Times MT
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat ZM
La production industrielle de Hong Kong augmente de 4,1% au 4ème trimestre MT
Moody's confirme les notes de GFL Environmental MT
Une filiale de SK Ecoplant et Sumitomo Mitsui Finance s'associent pour le recyclage des batteries usagées au Japon MT
5E Resources rachète plus d'actions MT
ACEA vise à devenir un groupe d'infrastructure avec un investissement de 7,6 milliards d'euros RE
Transcript : Waste Management, Inc. Presents at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 01:40 PM
Un initié de Waste Management a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 7 401 797 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Le bénéfice attribuable de Bonvests Holdings chute de 48% au second semestre 2023 MT

Graphique Waste Management, Inc.

Graphique Waste Management, Inc.
Profil Société

Waste Management, Inc. est le 1er prestataire nord-américain de services de collecte et de gestion des déchets. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - collecte de déchets (54,8%) ; - prestations de remblayage (19,2%) : exploitation, à fin 2022, de 254 remblais de déchets solides et de 5 remblais de déchets dangereux ; - triage, compactage et transfert des déchets (8,9%) : activité assurée au travers de 337 stations de transfert ; - prestations de recyclage (7,1%) ; - autres (10%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (95,7%) et Canada (4,3%).
Services et équipements environnementaux
24/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Waste Management, Inc.

Consensus des Analystes

Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
23
Dernier Cours de Cloture
205,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
211,4 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+2,67 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services et équipements environnementaux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. Action Waste Management, Inc.
+14,99 % 82,71 Md
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. Action Republic Services, Inc.
+14,72 % 59,59 Md
VERALTO CORPORATION Action Veralto Corporation
+6,26 % 21,58 Md
CLEAN HARBORS, INC. Action Clean Harbors, Inc.
+14,82 % 10,81 Md
TETRA TECH, INC. Action Tetra Tech, Inc.
+16,22 % 10,37 Md
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A. Action Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.
-13,32 % 5,8 Md
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. Action Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
+15,92 % 4,65 Md
GEM CO., LTD. Action GEM Co., Ltd.
+17,77 % 4,56 Md
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Weiming Environment Protection Co., Ltd.
+21,31 % 4,57 Md
CECEP ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION CO., LTD. Action CECEP Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.
-8,01 % 2,92 Md
Services et équipements environnementaux - Autres
