WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

07/09/2020 | 18:09

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of August 31, 2020, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 24,370,146 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:09:02 UTC

Données financières
CA 2021 394 M 467 M -
Résultat net 2021 21,3 M 25,2 M -
Dette nette 2021 1,55 M 1,83 M -
PER 2021 22,1x
Rendement 2021 0,21%
Capitalisation 467 M 551 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,19x
VE / CA 2022 1,06x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 34,9%
Tendances analyse technique WAVESTONE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 23,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,13%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sarah Lamigeon Member-Supervisory Board & Communications Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WAVESTONE-9.62%551
ACCENTURE12.11%150 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.88%117 186
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.76%108 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.75%59 563
VMWARE, INC.-9.43%57 755
