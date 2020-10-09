Connexion
WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

09/10/2020 | 18:04

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of September 30, 2020, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 24,367,672 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 16:04:01 UTC

Données financières
CA 2021 398 M 471 M -
Résultat net 2021 22,0 M 26,0 M -
Dette nette 2021 15,7 M 18,5 M -
PER 2021 22,6x
Rendement 2021 0,22%
Capitalisation 492 M 578 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,27x
VE / CA 2022 1,15x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 34,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,37 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,53%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,03%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sarah Lamigeon Member-Supervisory Board & Communications Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WAVESTONE-4.81%578
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.72%144 578
ACCENTURE PLC7.14%143 532
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.90%117 102
INFOSYS LIMITED49.59%63 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.78%63 192
