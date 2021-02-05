Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

Connexion
WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
05/02/2021 | 18:11
In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of January 31, 2021, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 24,333,579 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

This publication embed 'Actusnews SECURITY MASTER'.
- SECURITY MASTERKey:yplyYJeZkm+anZpsZsZsbZeZa5xmmpKamJOanJNsYsiabW5mlJxmbZ3IZm9ommZp
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
