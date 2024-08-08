WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. est une entreprise mondiale de storytech. Elle exploite une plateforme mondiale de narration, où une communauté de créateurs et d'utilisateurs découvre, crée et partage de nouveaux contenus. Elle compte des utilisateurs dans plus de 150 pays et plus de la moitié de ses utilisateurs actifs mensuels ne proviennent pas de ses marchés principaux, à savoir la Corée, le Japon, les États-Unis et le Canada. Le contenu de sa plateforme raconte des histoires créées par ses créateurs à travers de multiples formats immersifs. Sur sa plateforme, les créateurs racontent des histoires de longue durée par le biais de récits sérialisés sous la forme d'épisodes courts, de la taille d'une bouchée. Ces histoires sont racontées principalement de deux manières : les bandes dessinées et les romans en ligne, qui sont des récits textuels. Sa base de créateurs s'étend de l'amateur individuel passionné par la narration à l'auteur professionnel qui construit une marque et une entreprise sur sa plateforme. Elle offre aux créateurs la possibilité de monétiser leur créativité par divers moyens, notamment le contenu payant, la publicité et les adaptations de propriété intellectuelle.