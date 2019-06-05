Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Wedia    ALWED   FR0010688440

WEDIA

(ALWED)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 01/10 15:24:11
24.4 EUR   -1.61%
08/09WEDIA : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
07/09Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Mardi 8 septembre 2020
AO
07/09WEDIA : transfert sur le compartiment public d'Euronext Growth
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Bruxelles, c'est là que ça se passe
Graphique WEDIA
Durée : Période :
Wedia : Graphique analyse technique Wedia | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 24,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,26%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,26%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,26%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WEDIA-0.80%25
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.43%1 591 704
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.590.93%133 709
SEA LIMITED282.99%75 131
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.01%48 893
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.06%45 077
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group