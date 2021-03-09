Connexion
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.

Fonds positionnés sur WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF BRIC A Acc USDNON5.00%112.00%31.79M USD
SEB LI Schroder Intl Sel BRIC USDNON3.00%35.00%NC31.79M USD


ETFs positionnés sur WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-6.97%0.16%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.16%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-2.07%0.14%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-8.19%0.13%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-5.77%0.12%-ChineActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...0.07%0.11%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-0.18%0.06%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.03%0.06%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.28%0.06%-NCActions



Graphique WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.
Weichai Power Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Weichai Power Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,26 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,60 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,00%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.33.59%23 827
DENSO CORPORATION10.74%48 359
APTIV PLC10.98%39 046
CONTINENTAL AG6.23%30 555
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.23.19%26 794
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.00%24 653
