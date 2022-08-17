Connexion
    300699   CNE1000034T9

WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD.

(300699)
Cours en clôture Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  16/08/2022
78.04 CNY   +4.12%
12:01WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
15/08Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
23/05Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. annonce un dividende en espèces, payable le 27 mai 2022
CI
Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

17/08/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD.
Données financières
CA 2022 3 206 M 472 M 464 M
Résultat net 2022 1 031 M 152 M 149 M
Tréso. nette 2022 2 651 M 391 M 384 M
PER 2022 40,3x
Rendement 2022 0,55%
Capitalisation 40 452 M 5 959 M 5 856 M
VE / CA 2022 11,8x
VE / CA 2023 9,34x
Nbr Employés 1 988
Flottant 52,1%
Graphique WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 78,04 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,11 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,49%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Wen Yi Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Shi Jun Xiong Chief Financial Officer
Zhao Jun Lu Chairman
Zong Jie Cong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Tao Li Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WEIHAI GUANGWEI COMPOSITES CO., LTD.-7.62%5 959
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-8.97%84 383
AIR LIQUIDE-2.01%72 321
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.47%39 960
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION20.12%32 891
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-0.90%29 815