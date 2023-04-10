|
Wells Fargo & Company : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
79 321 M
-
72 713 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
17 634 M
-
16 165 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|8,08x
|Rendement 2023
|3,44%
|
|Capitalisation
|
143 Mrd
143 Mrd
131 Mrd
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,80x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|1,79x
|Nbr Employés
|238 000
|Flottant
|69,1%
|
|Graphique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|26
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|37,90 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|50,51 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|33,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs