Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:05:20 10/04/2023
38.48 USD   +1.52%
18:10Faits marquants à la mi-journée : Les marchés se préparent à l'IPC et aux bénéfices ; Tesla propose de nouveaux rabais ; Tupperware met en garde contre le risque de perte de contrôle.
MT
18:01Wells Fargo & Company : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
17:18Analyse - La morosité du secteur bancaire américain pourrait rapporter des gains pour les paris d'options à contre-courant
ZR
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Wells Fargo & Company : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutre

10/04/2023 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
18:10Faits marquants à la mi-journée : Les marchés se prépare..
MT
18:01Wells Fargo & Company : JPMorgan Chase maintient son opinion neutr..
ZM
17:18Analyse - La morosité du secteur bancaire américain pourrait rapporter des gains pour l..
ZR
16:05Entre l'emploi et l'inflation, Wall Street commence la semaine en baisse
AW
15:56Wall Street ouvre en baisse, craintes sur les taux après l'emploi
RE
13:08Le rapport sur l'emploi et les perspectives d'inflation tempèrent Wall street avant la ..
MT
13:07Les actions sont en baisse ou en demi-teinte avant la cloche, les investisseurs se prép..
MT
12:03L'esprit du marché : Les chiffres de l'emploi ont-ils ressuscité l'"a..
ZR
11:29Les contrats à terme sont mitigés après que les données sur l'emploi aient augmenté les..
ZR
11:04Les bénéfices des banques de Wall street sous pression après la crise
ZR
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 79 321 M - 72 713 M
Résultat net 2023 17 634 M - 16 165 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 8,08x
Rendement 2023 3,44%
Capitalisation 143 Mrd 143 Mrd 131 Mrd
Capi. / CA 2023 1,80x
Capi. / CA 2024 1,79x
Nbr Employés 238 000
Flottant 69,1%
Graphique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Wells Fargo & Company : Graphique analyse technique Wells Fargo & Company | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Dernier Cours de Clôture 37,90 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC9.15%138 011
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer