  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:29 17/10/2022
44.59 USD   +3.29%
15:01Wells Fargo & Company : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
14:10Bank of America voit son profit baisser au troisième trimestre
AW
14:01Wells Fargo & Company : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Wells Fargo & Company : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

17/10/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
15:01Wells Fargo & Company : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positiv..
ZM
14:10Bank of America voit son profit baisser au troisième trimestre
AW
14:01Wells Fargo & Company : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation ..
ZM
14:01Wells Fargo & Company : BMO Capital neutre sur le dossier
ZM
07:12Wall Street : séance de vendredi plombée par l'indice UMich
CF
06:08L'unité CNH Industrial finalise l'offre de billets de 400 millions de dollars
MT
14/10Les actions américaines reculent alors que les inquiétudes concernant l'inflation s'int..
MT
14/10Les actions américaines terminent la journée de vendredi en baisse alors que les inquié..
MT
14/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse en f..
MT
14/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières chutent vendre..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 73 699 M - 75 623 M
Résultat net 2022 14 651 M - 15 034 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 11,3x
Rendement 2022 2,55%
Capitalisation 164 Mrd 164 Mrd 168 Mrd
Capi. / CA 2022 2,22x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,03x
Nbr Employés 239 209
Flottant 69,0%
Graphique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Wells Fargo & Company : Graphique analyse technique Wells Fargo & Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Dernier Cours de Clôture 43,17 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 849
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%202 634
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 387
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-9.17%122 348