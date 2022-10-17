|
Wells Fargo & Company : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
73 699 M
-
75 623 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
14 651 M
-
15 034 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|11,3x
|Rendement 2022
|2,55%
|
|Capitalisation
|
164 Mrd
164 Mrd
168 Mrd
|Capi. / CA 2022
|2,22x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,03x
|Nbr Employés
|239 209
|Flottant
|69,0%
|
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|26
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|43,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|52,27 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,1%
