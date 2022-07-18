Connexion
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:07 18/07/2022
41.43 USD   +0.73%
20:01WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
19:57La confiance des constructeurs de maisons baisse plus que prévu en juillet dans un contexte d'inflation et de hausse des taux d'intérêt
MT
18:47Les banques américaines en bonne santé, prévoyantes face aux remous économiques
AW
Wells Fargo & Company : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat

18/07/2022 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 73 167 M - 71 952 M
Résultat net 2022 15 261 M - 15 008 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 10,3x
Rendement 2022 2,67%
Capitalisation 156 Mrd 156 Mrd 153 Mrd
Capi. / CA 2022 2,13x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,95x
Nbr Employés 243 674
Flottant 69,0%
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Dernier Cours de Clôture 41,13 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,35 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-28.41%130 637