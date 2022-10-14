Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:01 14/10/2022
44.03 USD   +3.89%
16:00Wall Street ouvre en hausse, le rebond technique se poursuit
AW
15:32CAC40 : une des plus fortes hausses de la décennie en 8heures
CF
15:20Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières se reprennent avant la cloche du vendredi
MT
Actualités 
Synthèse

Wells Fargo : 27% decline in EPS for third quarter

14/10/2022 | 15:08
Wells Fargo, in its third quarter 2022 figures, publishes net profits of 3.53 billion dollars, i.e. EPS of 85 cents, down more than 27% compared to the corresponding period last year.

This deterioration in the Californian bank's accounts can chiefly be explained by their taking provisions for credit losses of 784 million dollars, compared with close to 1.4 billion last year.

Nonetheless, Wells Fargo's revenues are up 4% to almost 19 billion dollars, a 36% upturn in net interest income based on higher rates, which more than compensated a 25% slump in other types of revenue.

Copyright (c) 2022 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
Données financières
CA 2022 73 271 M - 75 037 M
Résultat net 2022 15 215 M - 15 582 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 10,7x
Rendement 2022 2,60%
Capitalisation 161 Mrd 161 Mrd 165 Mrd
Capi. / CA 2022 2,19x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,00x
Nbr Employés 243 674
Flottant 69,0%
Graphique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Wells Fargo & Company : Graphique analyse technique Wells Fargo & Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Dernier Cours de Clôture 42,38 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-9.11%123 109