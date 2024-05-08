Action WELL WELLTOWER INC.
Welltower Inc.

Actions

WELL

US95040Q1040

Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:13:40 08/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
98,06 USD +0,62 % Graphique intraday de Welltower Inc. +4,04 % +8,88 %
18:59 WELLTOWER INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
07/05 WELLTOWER INC. : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Welltower Inc.

WELLTOWER INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
WELLTOWER INC. : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier ZM
WELLTOWER INC. : BMO Capital favorable sur le dossier ZM
WELLTOWER INC. : Wedbush confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : Welltower Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
WELLTOWER INC. : BNP Paribas Exane favorable sur le dossier ZM
Welltower revoit à la hausse ses prévisions annuelles en matière de fonds d'exploitation en raison de la solidité des logements pour personnes âgées RE
Welltower : augmentation des revenus et des fonds d'exploitation normalisés au 1er trimestre MT
Welltower Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Welltower Inc. révise ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2024 CI
Welltower Inc. déclare un dividende en espèces pour le trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024, payable le 22 mai 2024 CI
Les actions en hausse dans l'attente des résultats clés de cette semaine et de la décision de la Fed MT
Les actions progressent en cours de journée dans l'attente des résultats clés de cette semaine et de la décision de la Fed MT
Les actions gagnent avant la cloche alors que la décision politique de la Fed est imminente ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont fortes MT
Tech 1 – Fed 0 Our Logo
En Direct des Marchés : Vivendi, Philips, Atos, Tesla, Alphabet, L'Occitane, Unibail, Danone... Our Logo
Welltower Inc. annonce le départ de Philip Hawkins du Conseil d'administration CI
WELLTOWER INC. : BNP Paribas Exane réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
WELLTOWER INC. : Scotiabank persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Welltower Inc. Presents at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference, Mar-04-2024
Transcript : Welltower Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Welltower, société d'investissement immobilier dans le secteur de la santé, achète des actifs à un promoteur de logements pour personnes âgées RE
Les FFO normalisés et le chiffre d'affaires de Welltower augmentent au 4ème trimestre ; les prévisions de FFO normalisés pour 2024 sont fixées ; l'acquisition du portefeuille Affinity Active Adult est prévue MT
Welltower, société d'investissement immobilier dans le secteur de la santé, achète 25 propriétés à un promoteur de logements pour personnes âgées RE
Welltower Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI

Graphique Welltower Inc.
Profil Société

Welltower Inc. est une société de placement immobilier (FPI). La société détient des participations dans des biens immobiliers concentrés sur les marchés des États-Unis, du Canada et du Royaume-Uni, à savoir des logements pour personnes âgées, des communautés post-aiguës et des biens immobiliers médicaux ambulatoires. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les logements pour personnes âgées, le triple réseau et les services médicaux ambulatoires. Les propriétés du segment Seniors Housing Operating comprennent des appartements pour personnes âgées, des résidences assistées, des communautés de retraite indépendantes/de soins continus, des communautés indépendantes de logement supervisé (Canada), des maisons de soins avec et sans soins infirmiers (Royaume-Uni), et des combinaisons. Le secteur triple net investit dans des logements pour personnes âgées et des biens immobiliers de soins de santé par l'acquisition et le financement de biens immobiliers à locataire unique. Les propriétés acquises sont principalement louées dans le cadre de baux triple net. Les biens immobiliers du secteur médical ambulatoire de la société sont loués à plusieurs locataires.
Secteur
Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé
Agenda
23/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Welltower Inc.

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
18
Dernier Cours de Cloture
97,46 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
104,4 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,17 %
