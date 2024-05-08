Welltower Inc. est une société de placement immobilier (FPI). La société détient des participations dans des biens immobiliers concentrés sur les marchés des États-Unis, du Canada et du Royaume-Uni, à savoir des logements pour personnes âgées, des communautés post-aiguës et des biens immobiliers médicaux ambulatoires. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les logements pour personnes âgées, le triple réseau et les services médicaux ambulatoires. Les propriétés du segment Seniors Housing Operating comprennent des appartements pour personnes âgées, des résidences assistées, des communautés de retraite indépendantes/de soins continus, des communautés indépendantes de logement supervisé (Canada), des maisons de soins avec et sans soins infirmiers (Royaume-Uni), et des combinaisons. Le secteur triple net investit dans des logements pour personnes âgées et des biens immobiliers de soins de santé par l'acquisition et le financement de biens immobiliers à locataire unique. Les propriétés acquises sont principalement louées dans le cadre de baux triple net. Les biens immobiliers du secteur médical ambulatoire de la société sont loués à plusieurs locataires.

Secteur Sociétés de placement immobilier spécialisé