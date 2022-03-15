Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel.  Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  15/03 17:35:21
86.35 EUR   -2.15%
18:22WENDEL : IHS Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
14/03CAC40 : vers une ouverture positive avant une semaine riche
CF
11/03WENDEL : finalise l’acquisition d’ACAMS
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Wendel : IHS Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

15/03/2022 | 18:22
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15, 2022, London/New York: IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers"), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company website at http://ihstowers.com/investors or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

IHS Towers will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its investors upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to [email protected].

---ENDS---

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is the only towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has more than 39,000 towers pro forma across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: www.ihstowers.com

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur WENDEL
18:22WENDEL : IHS Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
14/03CAC40 : vers une ouverture positive avant une semaine riche
CF
11/03WENDEL : finalise l’acquisition d’ACAMS
AO
11/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Des marchés un peu déboussolés
11/03WENDEL : acquisition d'ACAMS finalisée
CF
11/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Stellantis, Wendel, Soitec, Umanis, Tod's, Deutsche Telekom, Oracl..
11/03La société française Wendel conclut l'achat de l'Association des spécialistes certifiés..
MT
11/03WENDEL : Wendel finalise l'acquisition d'ACAMS (« Association of Certified Anti-Mon..
GL
10/03LE GROUPE COLIBRI ET WENDEL (ENXTPA : MF) ont finalisé l'acquisition du segment des servic..
CI
08/03WENDEL : La parité chez Wendel
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WENDEL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 8 471 M 9 304 M -
Résultat net 2021 114 M 125 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 817 M 3 094 M -
PER 2021 33,8x
Rendement 2021 3,37%
Capitalisation 3 854 M 4 233 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
VE / CA 2022 0,67x
Nbr Employés 88 344
Flottant -
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 88,25 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 144,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WENDEL-16.27%4 233
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.38%38 901
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-17.24%20 928
BUREAU VERITAS SA-10.97%12 904
EDENRED SE3.52%11 493
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-10.87%10 556