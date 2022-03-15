Wendel : IHS Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

March 15, 2022, London/New York: IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers"), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company website at http://ihstowers.com/investors or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

IHS Towers will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its investors upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to [email protected].

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is the only towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has more than 39,000 towers pro forma across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: www.ihstowers.com