    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:35 19/10/2022
77.75 EUR   -0.38%
Wendel : IHS Towers Announces Carbon Reduction Roadmap Webcast and Conference Call

19/10/2022 | 16:16
October 18, 2022: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Project Green, its Carbon Reduction Roadmap, will be released to the news services and our website on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss Project Green will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10.00 am ET (3.00 pm UK time).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 (646) 307-1963 (US) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 4777557.

To register for the webcast please click here.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 269 M 8 123 M -
Résultat net 2022 339 M 333 M -
Dette nette 2022 4 350 M 4 274 M -
PER 2022 10,3x
Rendement 2022 3,97%
Capitalisation 3 385 M 3 325 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,94x
VE / CA 2023 0,67x
Nbr Employés 90 266
Flottant 56,5%
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 78,05 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 126,83 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WENDEL-25.95%3 325
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.33%48 554
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.61%20 736
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.98%10 433
HAL TRUST-21.95%9 696
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.09%9 232