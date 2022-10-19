Wendel : IHS Towers Announces Carbon Reduction Roadmap Webcast and Conference Call

October 18, 2022: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Project Green, its Carbon Reduction Roadmap, will be released to the news services and our website on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Additionally, a conference call and webcast to discuss Project Green will take place on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 10.00 am ET (3.00 pm UK time).
The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 (646) 307-1963 (US) or +44 20 3481 4247 (UK/International). The call ID is 4777557.
To register for the webcast please click here.
For further information, please contact: [email protected]
Disclaimer
