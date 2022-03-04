Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Wendel : IHS Towers' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/03/2022 | 14:46
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 4, 2022: IHS Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that its financial results for the three month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2021 (the "Q4/FY 2021 Results") are scheduled to be released to the news services and our website on or before 6am ET (11am GMT) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Additionally, a conference call to discuss the Q4/FY 2021 Results will take place on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8.30am ET (1.30pm GMT).

The conference call dial-in numbers are +1 646 664 1960 (U.S./Canada) or +44 20 3936 2999 (UK/International). The call passcode is 955442.

The webcast will be available, and accessible via the Earnings Materials section of our website.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

---ENDS---

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur WENDEL
14:46WENDEL : IHS Towers' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PU
28/02WENDEL : Déclaration des opérations de rachat d'actions réalisées au 25 février 2022
GL
28/02WENDEL : Déclaration des opérations de rachat d'actions réalisées au 25 février 2022
GL
24/02WENDEL : Bureau Veritas – Performance opérationnelle forte et performance financière..
PU
24/02WENDEL : Bureau Veritas – Reconduction du mandat du Directeur Général et Nomination ..
PU
21/02WENDEL (ENXTPA : MF) lance un plan de rachat d'actions, conformément à l'autorisation appr..
CI
21/02WENDEL : Déclaration des opérations de rachat d'actions réalisées au 18 février 2022
GL
21/02WENDEL : Présentation des résultats annuels 2021
PU
21/02WENDEL : Rachat d'actions propres
CO
17/02TARKETT : Résultats annuels 2021
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WENDEL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 8 471 M 9 361 M -
Résultat net 2021 114 M 126 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 817 M 3 113 M -
PER 2021 33,5x
Rendement 2021 3,40%
Capitalisation 3 819 M 4 220 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,78x
VE / CA 2022 0,67x
Nbr Employés 88 344
Flottant -
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 87,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 144,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 65,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WENDEL-17.03%4 220
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.61%39 253
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.20%21 575
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.58%12 747
EDENRED SE-1.28%11 026
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.95%11 014