Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Wendel : Liste des sociétés du groupe Wendel au 31 décembre 2019 - 561.56 Ko - PDF

04/12/2020 | 10:15
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

D O C U M E N T A N N E X E A U X C O M P T E S C O N S O L I D E S 2 0 1 9

Liste des sociétés au 31 décembre 2019

Légende :

IG : Intégration globale (contrôle exclusif)

E : Mise en équivalence (influence notable ou contrôle conjoint)

IP : Intégration proportionnelle

Groupe Wendel

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de consolidation

% d'intérêt

Africa Telecom Towers

Luxembourg

IG

99,5

Bureau Veritas et ses filiales

France

IG

35,9

Coba

France

IG

100,0

Constantia Coinvestco GP

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Constantia Flexibles et ses filiales

Austria

IG

60,7

CPI et ses filiales

South Africa

IG

96,0

Cromology et ses filiales

France

IG

95,9

Eufor

France

IG

100,0

Expansion 17

Luxembourg

IG

99,6

Froeggen

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Global Performance 17

Luxembourg

IG

99,6

IHS Holding et ses filiales

Mauritius

E

21,3

Ireggen

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Karggen

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Materis Investors

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Matsa

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

NOP Europe

Belgium

IG

100,0

Oranje-Nassau Groep

Netherlands

IG

100,0

Oranje-Nassau Développement NOP

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Oranje-Nassau Développement SA SICAR

Luxembourg

IG

99,5

Oranje-Nassau GP

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Oranje-Nassau Parcours

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Saint-Gobain et ses filiales

France

NA

Non consolidée

Sofisamc

Switzerland

IG

100,0

Sofiservice

France

IG

100,0

Stahl et ses filiales

Netherlands

IG

67,5

Trief Corporation

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Truth 2

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

1/17

Tsebo et ses filiales

South Africa

IG

63,8

Waldggen

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Wendel

France

IG

100,0

Wendel Africa

Morocco

IG

100,0

Wendel Japan

Japan

IG

100,0

Wendel London

United Kingdom

IG

100,0

Wendel North America

United States of America

IG

100,0

Wendel Singapore

Singapore

IG

100,0

Win Securitization 2

France

IG

100,0

Winvest Conseil

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Winvest International SA SICAR

Luxembourg

IG

100,0

Détail des filiales de Bureau Veritas

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de

%

consolidation

d'intérêt

7 Layers GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

ACME Analitik Lab. Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi

Turquie

IG

35,9

ACME Analytical Laboratories (R.D.) SRL

République dominicaine

IG

35,9

Activa, Innovación Y Servicios, S.A.U

Espagne

IG

35,9

ADT (Shanghai) Corporation

Chine

IG

35,9

Advance Data Technology Corporation

Taïwan

IG

35,6

Andes Control Ecuador SA Ancoesa

Équateur

IG

35,9

Assistance Technique et Surveillance Industrielle - ATSI SA

France

E

17,9

Associação NCC Certificações do Brasil

Brésil

IG

35,9

Association Bureau Veritas ASBL

Belgique

IG

35,9

AsureQuality Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

18,3

Atomic Technologies Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Auto Reg Serviços Técnicos de Seguros Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Beijing Huali Bureau Veritas Technical Service Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

21,6

Beijing Huaxia Supervision Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

34,8

Bhagavathi Ana Labs Private Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

BIVAC Armenia

Arménie

IG

35,9

BIVAC Asian Cre (Shanghaï) Inspection Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

BIVAC Bangladesh

Bangladesh

IG

35,9

BIVAC Côte d'Ivoire CI SAU

Côte d'Ivoire

IG

35,9

BIVAC del Peru S.A.C

Pérou

IG

35,9

BIVAC Ecuador SA

Équateur

IG

35,9

BIVAC Export RCA SARL

République centrafricaine

IG

35,9

BIVAC Export RCA SARL (Central African Republic Branch)

République centrafricaine

IG

35,9

BIVAC for Valuation Jordan LLC

Jordanie

IG

35,9

BIVAC Guinée SAU

Guinée

IG

35,9

BIVAC Iberica Unipessoal, Lda

Portugal

IG

35,9

BIVAC International Ghana

Ghana

IG

35,9

BIVAC International SA

France

IG

35,9

BIVAC LAO Sole Co. Ltd

République démocratique

IG

35,9

populaire Lao

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

2/17

BIVAC Liberia

Libéria

IG

35,9

BIVAC Mali SAS

France

IG

35,9

BIVAC North America Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

BIVAC Paraguay SA

Paraguay

IG

35,9

BIVAC République Démocratique du Congo SARL

République démocratique du

IG

35,9

Congo

BIVAC Rotterdam

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

BIVAC Rotterdam (Lebanon Branch)

Liban

IG

35,9

BIVAC Rotterdam (Syria Branch)

République arabe syrienne

IG

35,9

BIVAC Scan Côte d'Ivoire SA

Côte d'Ivoire

IG

22,3

BIVAC Tchad SA

Tchad

IG

35,9

Bizheng Engineering Technical Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

BT Mülheim GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas - Laboratorios de Tete Ltd

Mozambique

IG

23,9

Bureau Veritas (Cambodia) Ltd

Cambodge

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas (M) Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

17,6

Bureau Veritas (Tianjin) Safety Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Communications Technology (Shenzen) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Huarui Communications Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas Algérie SARL

Algérie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Angola Limitada

Angola

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Argentina SA

Argentine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Argentina SA succursale Bolivia

Bolivie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Australia Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Finance Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Holding Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Lab Thailand Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Vietnam Company Ltd

Viet Nam

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Austria GmbH

Autriche

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Azeri Ltd Liability Company

Azerbaïdjan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Private Ltd

Bangladesh

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Bel Ltd FLLC

Bélarus

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas BH d.o.o. Sarajevo

Bosnie-Herzégovine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas BIVAC BV

République démocratique du

IG

35,9

Congo

Bureau Veritas Buildings & Infrastructure Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Bulgaria Ltd

Bulgarie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Burkina Faso Ltd

Burkina Faso

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc.

Canada

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certest SRL

Italie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Beijing Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Belgium

Belgique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Canada Inc.

Canada

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Chile SA

Chili

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification CZ, s.r.o.

Tchéquie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Denmark A/S

Danemark

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification France SAS

France

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

3/17

Bureau Veritas Certification Germany GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS (UK Branch)

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Hong Kong Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia Ltd

Malaisie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Middle East

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification North America Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Portugal SARL

Portugal

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Russia

Russie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB Ltd

Suède

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Taïwan Co. Ltd

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Thailand Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

17,6

Bureau Veritas Certification UK Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine

Ukraine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification Vietnam Ltd

Viet Nam

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Certification WLL

Qatar

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Chile Capacitacion Ltd

Chili

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Chile SA

Chili

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Colombia Ltda

Colombie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Commodities (Hebei) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

24,1

Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd

Canada

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Commodity Services Limited

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Congo SAU

Congo

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Construction

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Construction Services GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Côte d'Ivoire SAU

Côte d'Ivoire

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS (Shenou) Zhejiang Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas CPS ADT Korea Ltd

République de Corée

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Bangladesh Ltd

Bangladesh

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Chittagong Ltd

Bangladesh

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS France SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Germany GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Guangzhou Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Guatemala SA

Guatemala

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Hong Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch)

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong (Hsinchu Branch)

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch)

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS India Pvt Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Jiangsu Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas CPS Korea Limited

République de Corée

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

Sri Lanka

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Mexico SA de CV

Mexique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Pakistan Ltd

Pakistan

IG

28,7

Bureau Veritas CPS Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Shanghai Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

30,5

Bureau Veritas CPS Test Laboratuvarlari Ltd Sirketi

Turquie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Thailand Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

4/17

Bureau Veritas CPS UK Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas CPS Vietnam Ltd

Viet Nam

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Croatia SARL

Croatie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Cyprus Ltd

Chypre

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas de Venezuela

Venezuela

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas del Peru SA

Pérou

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Deniz ve Gemi Siniflandirma Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi

Turquie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Do Brasil Inspeçoes Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas do Brasil Soc Classificadora e Certicadora, Agencia en

Chili

IG

35,9

Chile (Chile Branch)

Bureau Veritas do Brasil Sociedade Classificadora e Certificadora Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Douala SAU

Cameroun

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Ecuador SA

Équateur

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Egypt LLC

Égypte

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas EHF

Islande

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Estonia

Estonie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Exploitation

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Fiscalizadora Boliviana SRL

Bolivie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Formacion S.A.U

Espagne

IG

34,1

Bureau Veritas Gabon SAU

Gabon

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Gazelle (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

25,1

Bureau Veritas Georgie LLC

Géorgie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Germany Holding GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Ghana

Ghana

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Gozetim Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi

Turquie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas GSIT

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Guinée SAU

Guinée

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Hellas AE

Grèce

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holding 4

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holding 6

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holding 7

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holding 8

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holding France

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Holdings Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Hong Kong Ltd.

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas HSE Denmark AS

Danemark

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Human Tech Co. Ltd

Japon

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Iberia S.L

Espagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas ICTK Co., Ltd

République de Corée

IG

19,8

Bureau Veritas India Pvt Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Industrial Services Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Industry Services GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Inspeccion y Testing S.L

Espagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Inspection & Certification the Netherlands BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Inspection & Testing Mongolia LLC

Mongolie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Inspectorate Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

26,3

Bureau Veritas International Doha LLC

Qatar

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas International SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas International Trade Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

5/17

Bureau Veritas Inversiones S.L

Espagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Investment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Ireland Ltd

Irlande

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Italia Holding SPA

Italie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Italia SPA

Italie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Japan Co. Ltd

Japon

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP

Kazakhstan

IG

21,6

Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan LLP

Kazakhstan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Kenya Limited

Kenya

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Korea Co. Ltd

République de Corée

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Kyrgyzstan (Rep Office BV KZ)

Kirghizistan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Laboratoires

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Lanka Private Ltd

Sri Lanka

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Latvia Ltd

Lettonie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas LCIE China Company Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Liban SAL

Liban

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Liberia Ltd

Libéria

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Lithuania Ltd

Lituanie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Luxembourg SA

Luxembourg

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Lybia for Inspection & Conformity

Libye

IG

18,3

Bureau Veritas Magyarorszag

Hongrie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Mali SA

Mali

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Belgium & Luxembourg SA

Belgique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Canada Inc.

Canada

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine China Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Kazakhstan LLP

Kazakhstan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Netherlands BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Marine Surveying (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

13,4

Bureau Veritas Maroc SA

Maroc

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Mexicana SA de CV

Mexique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Middle East (Iraq Branch)

Iraq

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Middle East Co. LLC

Oman

IG

25,1

Bureau Veritas Middle East SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories SAU

Côte d'Ivoire

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Minerals (Guyana) Inc.

Guyana

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Monaco SAM AU

Monaco

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Mozambique Ltda

Mozambique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Namibie Pty Ltd

Namibie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Nederland Holding

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas New Zealand Ltd

Nouvelle-Zélande

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Nexta SRL

Italie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Nigeria Ltd

Nigéria

IG

21,6

Bureau Veritas North America Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Norway AS

Norvège

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Oil and Gas Ghana Limited

Ghana

IG

28,7

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

6/17

Bureau Veritas Pakistan (Private) Ltd

Pakistan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Panama SA

Panama

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Polska Spolka Spolka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnioscia

Pologne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Quality Services Shanghai Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Rinave Sociedade Unipessoal Lda

Portugal

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Romania Controle International SRL

Roumanie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Rus OAO

Russie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Rwanda Ltd

Rwanda

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Abu Dhabï

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Allemagne

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Arabie Saoudite

Arabie saoudite

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Bahrein

Bahreïn

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Belgique

Belgique

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Brunei

Brunéi Darussalam

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Corée

République de Corée

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Cuba

Cuba

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Danemark

Danemark

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Dubaï

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Finlande

Finlande

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Guinée Équatoriale

Guinée équatoriale

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Île Maurice

Maurice

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Inde

Inde

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Iran

République Islamique d'Iran

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Koweit

Koweït

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Malte

Malte

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Maroc

Maroc

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Mauritanie

Mauritanie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Nouvelle Calédonie

Nouvelle-Calédonie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Philippines

Philippines

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Qatar

Qatar

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Royaume Uni

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Suède

Suède

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Tahiti

Polynésie française

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas SA - Taïwan

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Safety LLC

Russie

E

17,6

Bureau Veritas Saudi Arabia Testing Services Ltd

Arabie saoudite

IG

26,9

Bureau Veritas Sénégal SAU

Sénégal

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Serbia d.o.o.

Serbie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Services France

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Services PLC

Éthiopie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Services SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Shenzhen Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

28,7

Bureau Veritas Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Slovakia Spol

Slovaquie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Slovenia d.o.o.

Slovénie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (Greek branch)

Grèce

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore d.o.o.

Croatie

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

7/17

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Italy (Italy Branch)

Italie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS

France

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS (German Branch)

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine and Offshore SAS (Singapore Branch)

Singapour

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

27,3

Bureau Veritas Switzerland AG

Suisse

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Taïwan Ltd

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd

République-Unie de Tanzanie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd

République-Unie de Tanzanie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Tashkent LLC.

Ouzbékistan

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Tchad SAU

Tchad

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Thailand Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

17,6

Bureau Veritas Togo SARLU

Togo

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Training Center

Bahreïn

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Uganda Limited

Ouganda

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas UK Holdings Limited

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas UK Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Ukraine Ltd

Ukraine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Uruguay SRL

Uruguay

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd

Viet Nam

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Zambia Ltd

Zambie

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas-CQC Testing Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

21,6

Bureau Veritas-Fairweather Inspection & Consultants Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Bureau Veritas-USC Tanzania Ltd

République-Unie de Tanzanie

IG

21,6

BVCPS Philippines

Philippines

IG

35,9

BVQI Colombia Ltda

Colombie

IG

35,9

BVQI do Brasil Sociedade Certificadora Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

BVQI Mexicana SA de CV

Mexique

IG

35,9

BVQI Venezuela SA

Venezuela

IG

35,9

California Code check Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Capital Energy

France

IG

35,9

Carab Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

27,3

Centre of Testing Service (Ningbo) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Centro de Estudios Medicion y Certificacion de Calidad Cesmec SA

Chili

IG

35,9

CEPAS SRL

Italie

IG

35,9

Certificatie Instelling Voor Beveiliging en Veiligheid BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

CH International Argentina S.R.L

Argentine

IG

35,9

Ch International do Brazil Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

CH Mexico International I sociedad de responsabilidad Limitada de C.V.

Mexique

IG

35,9

Changsha Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

26,9

Chas Martin Mexico City Inc

Mexique

IG

35,9

Chongqing Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

28,7

Chongqing Liansheng Seine cost consulting Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

28,7

Clampett Industries LLC/DBA EMG

États-Unis

IG

30,9

Coreste SAS

France

IG

35,8

Dairy Technical Services Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

18,3

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

8/17

ECA Control y Asesoramiento SA

Chili

IG

35,9

ECA Interventorias Y Consultorias de Colombia Ltd

Colombie

IG

35,9

EMG Holding Corporation

États-Unis

IG

30,9

EMG Holding LLC

États-Unis

IG

30,9

EMG Subsidiary Corporation

États-Unis

IG

30,9

Environnement Contrôle Services SAS

France

IG

35,9

FEAC Co. Ltd

Japon

IG

35,9

GS COVI SA DE CV

Mexique

IG

26,9

GUCEL SAS

France

IG

32,3

Hangzhou VEO Standards Technical Services Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

HCD Building Control Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

HCD Group Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Henrikson Owen & Associates Limited Partnership (CA)

États-Unis

IG

26,9

ICTK Shenzhen Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

19,8

Ingeniería, Control y Administración, S.A. de C.V. (« INCA »)

Mexique

IG

35,9

Inspect Balkan SRL

Roumanie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate (Shanghai) Ltd JV China

Chine

IG

30,5

Inspectorate (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Inspectorate (Thailand) Co. Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation - Nicaragua

Nicaragua

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation (Jamaica Branch)

Jamaïque

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation (St Croix Branch)

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation (St Lucia Branch)

Sainte-Lucie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation (Trinidad-and-Tobago Branch)

Trinité-et-Tobago

IG

35,9

Inspectorate America Corporation Puerto Rico

Porto Rico

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Antwerp NV

Belgique

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Bahamas Ltd

Bahamas

IG

35,9

Inspectorate BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Croatia Ltd

Croatie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Curaçao NV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Inspectorate de Mexico SA de CV

Mexique

IG

35,9

Inspectorate de Panama SA

Panama

IG

35,9

Inspectorate del Ecuador SA

Équateur

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Deutschland GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Dominicana S.A.

République dominicaine

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Española S.A.U

Espagne

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Estonia AS

Estonie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Georgia LLC

Géorgie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Ghana Ltd

Ghana

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Ghent NV

Belgique

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Griffith India Pvt Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

Inspectorate II BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Inpechem Inspectors BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Inspectorate International Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Inspectorate International Ltd Kuwait

Koweït

IG

35,9

Inspectorate International Ltd Qatar LLC

Qatar

IG

34,8

Inspectorate International Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd

Arabie saoudite

IG

23,3

Inspectorate Iran QESHM Ltd

République Islamique d'Iran

IG

35,6

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

9/17

Inspectorate Italia SRL

Italie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Klaipeda UAB

Lituanie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Latvia Ltd

Lettonie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

17,6

Inspectorate Malta Ltd

Malte

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Marine Services (Nigeria) Ltd

Nigéria

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Paraguay SRL

Paraguay

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Philippines Corporation

Philippines

IG

28,7

Inspectorate Portugal S.A.

Portugal

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Services Peru SAC

Pérou

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Servicios de Inspeccion Chile Ltda

Chili

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Suisse SA

Suisse

IG

35,9

Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Dubaï Branch)

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Fujairah Branch)

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Philippines Branch)

Philippines

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Ukraine LLC

Ukraine

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Uluslararasi Gozetim Servisleri A.S

Turquie

IG

35,9

Inspectorate Vietnam LLC

Viet Nam

IG

35,9

Instituto De La Calidad, S.A.U.

Espagne

IG

35,9

IOL Investments BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

IPS Tokai Corporation

Japon

IG

35,9

Kanagawa Building Inspection Co. Ltd

Japon

IG

35,9

Kazinspectorate Ltd

Kazakhstan

IG

35,9

Kuhlmann Monitoramente Agricola Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Labomag

Maroc

IG

18,3

Laboratoire Central des Industries Electriques SAS (LCIE)

France

IG

35,9

Lao national Single Window

République démocratique

IG

26,9

populaire Lao

LLC MatthewsDaniel International (Rus)

Russie

IG

35,9

Lubrication Management S.L.U.

Espagne

IG

35,9

M&L Laboratory Services (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

26,3

Maritime Assurance & Consulting Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Company Inc (Mexico Branch)

Mexique

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Company Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel do Brasil Avaliaçao de Riscos Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd

Bermudes

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Holdings Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Int. (Australia) Pty

Australie

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Int. (Egypt) Ltd

Égypte

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (Africa) Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (Canada) Ltd

Canada

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (London) Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (Newfoundland) Ltd

Canada

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (Thailand) Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International (Vietnam) Ltd

Viet Nam

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel International Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Loss Adjusting and Survey Company Ltd

Arabie saoudite

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

10/17

MatthewsDaniel Offshore (Hong Kong) Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Services (Bermuda) Ltd

Bermudes

IG

35,9

MatthewsDaniel Services Bermuda Ltd. (Abu Dhabï Branch )

Émirats arabes unis

IG

35,9

McKenzie Group Consulting (NSW) Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

23,2

McKenzie Group Consulting (QLD) Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

23,2

McKenzie Group Consulting (VIC) Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

23,2

McKenzie Group Consulting Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

23,2

MEDI Qual SAS

France

IG

35,9

Middle East Laboratory Testing & Technical Services JV

Jordanie

E

18,0

Myanmar Bureau Veritas Ltd

Myanmar

IG

35,9

National Elevator Inspection Services Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

NCC Certificaçoes do Brazil Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Net Connection International S.R.L

Argentine

IG

35,9

Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

34,4

Océanic Développement SAS

France

IG

35,9

OG Acquisition Corp. (DE)

États-Unis

IG

26,9

OG GP LLC (DE)

États-Unis

IG

26,9

OG Holdco Corp. (DE)

États-Unis

IG

26,9

OneCIS Insurance Company

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Owen Group Limited Partnership (NV)

États-Unis

IG

26,9

PE BV Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP

Ouzbékistan

IG

35,9

Permulab Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

12,8

PRI Colombia SAS

Colombie

IG

35,9

Primary Integration Acquisition Co.

États-Unis

IG

27,4

Primary Integration Solutions Europe Ltd

Irlande

IG

27,4

Primary Integration Solutions, Inc.

États-Unis

IG

27,4

PT Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Indonesia Lab

Indonésie

IG

18,3

PT Bureau Veritas CPS Indonesia

Indonésie

IG

30,5

PT Bureau Veritas Indonesia LLC

Indonésie

IG

35,9

PT IOL Indonesia

Indonésie

IG

35,9

PT. Matthews Daniel International Indonesia

Indonésie

IG

28,7

Q Certificazioni SRL

Italie

IG

35,9

Qualimag

Maroc

IG

18,5

Quality Project Management LLC

États-Unis

IG

30,9

Quiktrak Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Registro International naval - Rinave S.A .

Portugal

IG

35,9

Risk Control BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

SA Euroclass NV

Belgique

IG

35,9

Schutter Americas S.A

Uruguay

IG

35,9

Schutter Belgium BVBA

Belgique

IG

35,9

Schutter Certification BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Schutter Deutschland GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Schutter do Brazil Ltda

Brésil

IG

35,9

Schutter Groep BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Schutter Havenbedrijg BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Schutter Inspection Services Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

Schutter International BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Schutter Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

35,9

Schutter Paraguay SA

Paraguay

IG

35,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

11/17

Schutter Philippines Inc

Philippines

IG

35,9

Schutter Rotterdam BV

Pays-Bas

IG

35,9

Scientige Sdn Bhd

Malaisie

IG

35,9

Shandong Chengxin Engineering Consulting & Jianli Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

34,8

Shandong Cigna Detection Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

25,1

Shanghai Davis Testing Technology Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

Shanghai Project Management Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

24,4

Shanghai TJU Engineering Service Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

34,1

Shenzhen Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

26,9

SIEMIC (Nanjing-China) Infotech Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

SIEMIC (Shenzhen-China) InfoTech Ltd

Chine

IG

35,9

SIEMIC Inc. (Taiwan Branch)

Taïwan

IG

35,9

Sievert Arabia Co. Ltd

Arabie saoudite

IG

35,9

Sievert Emirates Inspection LLC

Émirats arabes unis

IG

17,6

Sievert India Pvt Ltd

Inde

IG

35,9

Sievert International Inspection WLL

Qatar

IG

35,9

Sievert Technical Inspection LLC

Oman

IG

25,1

Sievert Thailand Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

35,9

Smart Car Testing and Certification Co.

Chine

IG

21,6

Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique du Commerce Extérieur de la

République démocratique du

IG

25,1

RDC

Congo

Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique pour le Commerce Extérieur -

Togo

IG

35,9

SEGUCE SA

Société d'inspection et d'Analyse du Tchad (SIAT SA/CA)

Tchad

IG

18,3

Société Tunisienne de Contrôle Veritas SA

Tunisie

IG

17,9

Soprefira SA

Luxembourg

IG

35,9

Supervisores de Construccion y Asociados, S.A. De C.V.

Mexique

IG

35,9

Tariq Al Sedak

Iraq

IG

35,9

Tecnicontrol SAS

Colombie

IG

35,9

Tekniva (Pty) Ltd

Afrique du Sud

IG

27,3

TMC (Marine Consultants) Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

TMC Marine Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

TMC Marine Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

35,9

TMC Marine Pty Ltd

Australie

IG

35,9

TMC OFFSHORE Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Transcable Halec SAS

France

IG

35,9

UCM Global Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Unicar Automotive Inspection Mexico LLC

Mexique

IG

35,9

Unicar Benelux SPRL

Belgique

IG

35,9

Unicar GB Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Unicar Germany GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Unicar Group SAS

France

IG

35,9

Unicar Russia LLC

Russie

IG

35,9

Unicar Spain S.R.L

Espagne

IG

35,9

Unicar USA Inc.

États-Unis

IG

35,9

Watson Gray Egypt Ltd (UK Branch)

Égypte

IG

35,9

Watson Gray Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

35,9

Wireless IP GmbH

Allemagne

IG

35,9

Wuhu Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

28,7

Zhejiang Bureau Veritas CPS Shenyue Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

18,3

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

12/17

Détail des filiales de Constantia Flexibles

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de consolidation

% d'intérêt

Afripack Consumer Flexibles Pty. Ltd.

Afrique du Sud

IG

44,9

Afripack Holdings Pty. Ltd.

Afrique du Sud

IG

60,7

Afripack International

Maurice

IG

60,7

Afripack Pty. Ltd.

Afrique du Sud

IG

44,9

Aluprint S. de R.L. de C.V.

Mexique

IG

60,7

Aparna Paper Processing Industry (P) Ltd

Inde

IG

51,6

ASAS Ambalay Baski Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Turquie

IG

60,7

Bag and Pouch Converters Pty. Ltd.

Afrique du Sud

IG

60,7

CJSC Constantia Kuban

Russie

IG

60,7

Constantia Aloform GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Alucap S.R.L.

Italie

IG

60,7

Constantia Blythewood LLC

États-Unis

IG

60,7

Constantia Business Services GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Business Services GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Colmar LLC

États-Unis

IG

60,7

Constantia ColorCap Sp z.o.o.

Pologne

IG

60,7

Constantia Ebert GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Emballage France SARL

France

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles America Co.

États-Unis

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Beteiligungs GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Bucuresti S.R.L.

Roumanie

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Germany GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Holding GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Poland Holding Sp. Z.o.o.

Pologne

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Sales AB

Suède

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Sales B.V.

Pays-Bas

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Sales GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Sales LLC

États-Unis

IG

60,7

Constantia Flexibles Sales s.r.o.

Tchéquie

IG

60,7

Constantia Fromm GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Jeanne d'Arc SAS

France

IG

60,7

Constantia Louvain BVBA

Belgique

IG

60,7

Constantia Lux Parent S.A.

Luxembourg

IG

60,7

Constantia Lux S.à.r.l.

Luxembourg

IG

60,7

Constantia Nusser GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia Oai Hung Manufacturing Joint Stock Company

Viet Nam

IG

60,7

Constantia Patz GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Pirk Folien GmbH & Co KG

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Constantia San Prospero S.r.l.

Italie

IG

60,7

Constantia Sittingbourne Ltd.

Royaume-Uni

IG

60,7

Constantia St. Petersburg OOO

Russie

IG

60,6

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

13/17

Constantia Teich GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Constantia Teich Poland Sp. Z.o.o.

Pologne

IG

60,7

Constantia Tobepal S.L.

Espagne

IG

60,7

Constantia TT Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Russie

IG

42,5

Constantia Verpackungen Deutschland GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Corona Packaging ApS

Danemark

IG

60,7

Creative Polypack Ltd

Inde

IG

51,6

Eveku Belgium SPRL

Belgique

IG

60,7

Eveku Deutschland GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Eveku Netherlands B.V.

Pays-Bas

IG

60,7

Eveku Österreich GmbH

Autriche

IG

60,7

Eveku Spain SL

Espagne

IG

60,7

Global Packaging USA Corporation

États-Unis

IG

60,7

GPC Holdings B.V.

Pays-Bas

IG

60,7

GPC Holdings Coöperatief U.A.

Pays-Bas

IG

60,7

HC Beteiligungs GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

Parikh Flexibles Private Limited

Inde

IG

60,7

Parikh Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Inde

IG

60,7

Pirk Folien Geschäftsführungs GmbH

Allemagne

IG

60,7

TT Print Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Russie

IG

42,5

Vibgyor Printing & Packaging (P) Ltd.

Inde

IG

51,6

Détail des filiales de Cromology

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de consolidation

% d'intérêt

Aragon 2050

Espagne

IG

95,9

Colores de Alp

Espagne

IG

95,9

Colori di Tollens Bravo

Italie

IG

95,9

Couleurs de Tollens SAS

France

IG

95,9

Cromology Benelux

Belgique

IG

95,9

Cromology International

France

IG

95,9

Cromology Italia

Italie

IG

95,9

Cromology Research & Industry

France

IG

95,9

Cromology Research & Industry Nord SAS

France

IG

95,9

Cromology Research & Industry Ouest SAS

France

IG

95,9

Cromology SAS

France

IG

95,9

Cromology Services SAS

France

IG

95,9

Cromology SL

Espagne

IG

95,9

Cromology Treasury

France

IG

95,9

Cruyplants

Belgique

IG

95,9

DDL

France

E

47,9

ICP SAS

France

IG

95,9

ICP UK

Royaume-Uni

IG

95,9

Innovcoat

Turquie

E

47,9

Materis Corporate Services

France

IG

95,9

Materis SAS

France

IG

95,9

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

14/17

Revunion

France

IG

95,9

SAM CMPDB

France

IG

95,9

Selco

France

IG

95,9

Société des Peintures Arcol

Maroc

IG

95,9

Tintas Robbialac SA

Portugal

IG

95,9

Vernis Claessens SA

Suisse

IG

95,9

Zolpan SAS

France

IG

95,9

Zolpan Services

France

IG

95,9

Détail des filiales de Stahl

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de consolidation

% d'intérêt

Lidertime S.A.

Uruguay

IG

67,5

Pielcolor SL

Espagne

IG

67,5

Pielcolor Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

67,5

Pielcolor Trading (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

67,5

Pielcolor Uruguay SA

Uruguay

IG

67,5

Productos Stahl de Colombia SA

Colombie

IG

67,5

PT Stahl Chemicals Indonesia

Indonésie

IG

67,5

Stahl (Thailand) Ltd

Thaïlande

IG

67,5

Stahl (USA) Holdings Inc.

États-Unis

IG

67,5

Stahl (USA) Inc.

États-Unis

IG

67,5

Stahl Africa Chemicals Plc

Éthiopie

IG

67,5

Stahl Argentina Srl

Argentine

IG

-

Stahl Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Singapour

IG

67,5

Stahl Brazil SA

Brésil

IG

67,5

Stahl Chemical Industries BV GMBH

Autriche

IG

67,5

Stahl Chemicals Germany GmbH

Allemagne

IG

67,5

Stahl Chemicals Srl (formerly Colorcuer Srl)

Argentine

IG

67,5

Stahl Coatings and Fine Chemicals (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

67,5

Stahl de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Mexique

IG

67,5

Stahl Europe Application PC BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl Europe BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl France SARL

France

IG

67,5

Stahl Group SA

Luxembourg

IG

66,2

Stahl Holdings BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl Iberica SL

Espagne

IG

67,5

Stahl India Pte Ltd

Inde

IG

67,5

Stahl International BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl International Compounding BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl International Polymer Development BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl International Specialties Development BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl Investment Spain SL

Espagne

IG

67,5

Stahl Italy SRL

Italie

IG

67,5

Stahl Japan Ltd

Japon

IG

67,5

Stahl Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sirketi

Turquie

IG

67,5

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

15/17

Stahl Korea Ltd

République de Corée

IG

67,5

Stahl Leather Chemicals HK Limited

Hong Kong

IG

67,5

Stahl Netherlands BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl Pakistan (private) Ltd

Pakistan

IG

67,5

Stahl Parent BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl Performance Powder Coatings SL

Espagne

IG

56,7

Stahl Switzerland GmbH

Suisse

IG

67,5

Stahl Taiwan Ltd

Taïwan

IG

67,5

Stahl Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Chine

IG

67,5

Stahl Treasury BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Stahl UK Ltd

Royaume-Uni

IG

67,5

Stahl Uruguay SA

Uruguay

IG

67,5

Winvest Part BV

Pays-Bas

IG

67,5

Détail des filiales de Tsebo Group

Raison sociale

Country

Méthode de

%

consolidation

d'intérêt

Allterrain Management Ltd (Mauritius)

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Allterrain Management Nigeria Ltd

Nigeria

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services

DRC SARL

Democratic Republic of the

IG

57,4

Congo

Allterrain Services

Liberia Ltd

Liberia

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services

SARL

Mali

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services Burkina SARL

Burkina Faso

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services Cote d'Ivoire SARL

Ivory Coast

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services Inc

British Virgin Islands

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services Kenya Ltd

Kenya

IG

38,3

Allterrain Services Ltd

Zambia

IG

63,2

Allterrain Services Sierra Leone Ltd

Sierra Leone

IG

63,8

Allterrain Services Tanzania Ltd

United Republic of Tanzania

IG

63,8

Allterrain Uganda Ltd

Uganda

IG

32,5

ATS Guinee SARLU

Guinea

IG

63,8

ATS Inc Mauritius

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Catering Contracts Management (Pty) Ltd

Namibia

IG

30,4

Fedics Food Services (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd

Botswana

IG

38,3

Fedics Food Services (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd

Eswatini

IG

63,8

Fedics Services Lesotho (Pty) Ltd

Lesotho

IG

39,6

Haritage Caterers (Pty) Ltd

Namibia

IG

16,0

Retse Outsourcing Africa

Mauritius

IG

31,9

Servco Catering Lda

Mozambique

IG

63,8

Tsebo Botswana

Botswana

IG

63,8

Tsebo Cameroon

Cameroon

IG

63,8

Tsebo Egypt

Egypt

IG

63,8

Tsebo Egypt Investments (Mauritius) (formerly Tsebo Catering

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Mauritius)

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Kenya

Kenya

IG

63,2

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Mozambique

Mozambique

IG

63,8

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

16/17

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Namibia

Namibia

IG

63,8

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Nigeria

Nigeria

IG

63,2

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Uganda

Uganda

IG

63,2

Tsebo Facilities Solutions Zambia

Zambia

IG

57,4

Tsebo Gabon

Gabon

IG

63,8

Tsebo Gambia

Gambia

IG

63,8

Tsebo Ghana

Ghana

IG

60,6

Tsebo Holdings SA (Pty) Ltd

South Africa

IG

63,8

Tsebo Intragroup (Pty) Ltd

South Africa

IG

42,2

Tsebo IPCo (Pty) Ltd

South Africa

IG

63,8

Tsebo Leasing Solutions (Pty) Ltd

South Africa

IG

63,8

Tsebo Rapid Nigeria

Nigeria

IG

63,8

Tsebo Senegal SARL

Senegal

IG

63,8

Tsebo Servcor (Pty) Ltd

Zimbabwe

IG

31,9

Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

South Africa

IG

47,2

Tsebo Solutions Group AME

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Tsebo Solutions Group Holdings

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Tsebo Solutions Group International

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Tsebo Solutions Group Lesotho (Pty)Ltd

Lesotho

IG

35,1

Tsebo Solutions Group Mauritius

Mauritius

IG

63,8

Tsepo Catering (Pty) Ltd

Namibia

E

25,5

Détail des filiales de CPI

Raison sociale

Pays

Méthode de consolidation

% d'intérêt

Elevator Holdco Inc

États-Unis

IG

96,0

Safeguard Parent Inc

États-Unis

IG

96,0

Safeguard Midco Inc

États-Unis

IG

96,0

Safeguard Purchaser LLC

États-Unis

IG

96,0

TEI Holdings Inc

États-Unis

IG

96,0

Crisis Prevention Institute Inc

États-Unis

IG

96,0

CPI Training HK Limited

Hong Kong

IG

96,0

CPI International Limited

Royaume-Uni

IG

96,0

Pivotal Education Limited

Royaume-Uni

IG

96,0

Pivotal Education Australia Pty Limited

Australie

IG

96,0

Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019

17/17

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 09:14:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur WENDEL
10:15WENDEL : Liste des sociétés du groupe Wendel au 31 décembre 2019 - 561.56 Ko - P..
PU
25/11WENDEL : Document AMF n°2020DD711020 du 24 novembre 2020 (Acquisition d'actions ..
PU
25/11WENDEL : Document AMF n°2020DD711008 du 24 novembre 2020 (Acquisition d'actions ..
PU
25/11WENDEL : Document AMF n°2020DD711139 du 24 novembre 2020 (Cession d'actions par ..
PU
25/11WENDEL : Document AMF n°2020DD711138 du 24 novembre 2020 (Cession d'actions par ..
PU
18/11WENDEL : Déclaration des opérations de rachat d'actions réalisées au 17 novembre..
GL
17/11WENDEL : entrée dans les indices DJSI Monde et Europe
CF
17/11WENDEL : intègre les indices Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) Monde et Europe
GL
05/11BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
04/11WENDEL : un analyste à l'achat, le titre gagne 3%
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WENDEL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 8 057 M 9 793 M -
Résultat net 2020 175 M 212 M -
Dette nette 2020 4 785 M 5 815 M -
PER 2020 42,5x
Rendement 2020 3,16%
Capitalisation 4 160 M 5 054 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,11x
VE / CA 2021 1,07x
Nbr Employés 130 621
Flottant 58,4%
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,93 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 95,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,26%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Edouard de l'Espée Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL-19.83%5 054
CINTAS CORPORATION33.67%37 760
TELEPERFORMANCE24.79%19 292
UNITED RENTALS42.08%16 692
EDENRED3.30%14 190
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.76%12 250
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ