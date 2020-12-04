|
Wendel : Liste des sociétés du groupe Wendel au 31 décembre 2019 - 561.56 Ko - PDF
D O C U M E N T A N N E X E A U X C O M P T E S C O N S O L I D E S 2 0 1 9
Liste des sociétés au 31 décembre 2019
Légende :
IG : Intégration globale (contrôle exclusif)
E : Mise en équivalence (influence notable ou contrôle conjoint)
IP : Intégration proportionnelle
Groupe Wendel
|
Raison sociale
|
Pays
|
Méthode de consolidation
|
% d'intérêt
|
|
Africa Telecom Towers
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
99,5
|
|
Bureau Veritas et ses filiales
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coba
|
France
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Constantia Coinvestco GP
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles et ses filiales
|
Austria
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
CPI et ses filiales
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology et ses filiales
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Eufor
|
France
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expansion 17
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
99,6
|
|
Froeggen
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Performance 17
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
99,6
|
|
IHS Holding et ses filiales
|
Mauritius
|
E
|
21,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ireggen
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Karggen
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materis Investors
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Matsa
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOP Europe
|
Belgium
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Oranje-Nassau Groep
|
Netherlands
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oranje-Nassau Développement NOP
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Oranje-Nassau Développement SA SICAR
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
99,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oranje-Nassau GP
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Oranje-Nassau Parcours
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saint-Gobain et ses filiales
|
France
|
NA
|
Non consolidée
|
|
Sofisamc
|
Switzerland
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sofiservice
|
France
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Stahl et ses filiales
|
Netherlands
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trief Corporation
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
Truth 2
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
1/17
|
Tsebo et ses filiales
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Waldggen
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
Wendel
|
France
|
IG
|
100,0
|
Wendel Africa
|
Morocco
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
Wendel Japan
|
Japan
|
IG
|
100,0
|
Wendel London
|
United Kingdom
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
Wendel North America
|
United States of America
|
IG
|
100,0
|
Wendel Singapore
|
Singapore
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
Win Securitization 2
|
France
|
IG
|
100,0
|
Winvest Conseil
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
|
Winvest International SA SICAR
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
100,0
|
|
|
|
Détail des filiales de Bureau Veritas
|
|
Raison sociale
|
|
|
Pays
|
|
|
Méthode de
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
d'intérêt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Layers GmbH
|
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACME Analitik Lab. Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi
|
|
|
Turquie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
ACME Analytical Laboratories (R.D.) SRL
|
|
|
République dominicaine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activa, Innovación Y Servicios, S.A.U
|
|
|
Espagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
ADT (Shanghai) Corporation
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance Data Technology Corporation
|
|
|
Taïwan
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,6
|
|
|
|
Andes Control Ecuador SA Ancoesa
|
|
|
Équateur
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assistance Technique et Surveillance Industrielle - ATSI SA
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
E
|
|
|
17,9
|
|
|
|
Associação NCC Certificações do Brasil
|
|
|
Brésil
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association Bureau Veritas ASBL
|
|
|
Belgique
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
AsureQuality Singapore Pte Ltd
|
|
|
Singapour
|
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Technologies Pte Ltd
|
|
|
Singapour
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Auto Reg Serviços Técnicos de Seguros Ltda
|
|
|
Brésil
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijing Huali Bureau Veritas Technical Service Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
21,6
|
|
|
|
Beijing Huaxia Supervision Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
34,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bhagavathi Ana Labs Private Ltd
|
|
|
Inde
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Armenia
|
|
|
Arménie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Asian Cre (Shanghaï) Inspection Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Bangladesh
|
|
|
Bangladesh
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Côte d'Ivoire CI SAU
|
|
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC del Peru S.A.C
|
|
|
Pérou
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Ecuador SA
|
|
|
Équateur
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Export RCA SARL
|
|
|
République centrafricaine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Export RCA SARL (Central African Republic Branch)
|
|
|
République centrafricaine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC for Valuation Jordan LLC
|
|
|
Jordanie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Guinée SAU
|
|
|
Guinée
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Iberica Unipessoal, Lda
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC International Ghana
|
|
|
Ghana
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC International SA
|
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC LAO Sole Co. Ltd
|
|
|
République démocratique
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
populaire Lao
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2/17
|
|
BIVAC Liberia
|
|
Libéria
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Mali SAS
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC North America Inc.
|
|
États-Unis
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Paraguay SA
|
|
|
Paraguay
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC République Démocratique du Congo SARL
|
|
République démocratique du
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
Congo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Rotterdam
|
|
|
Pays-Bas
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Rotterdam (Lebanon Branch)
|
|
Liban
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Rotterdam (Syria Branch)
|
|
|
République arabe syrienne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Scan Côte d'Ivoire SA
|
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
|
IG
|
22,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BIVAC Tchad SA
|
|
|
Tchad
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bizheng Engineering Technical Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BT Mülheim GmbH
|
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas - Laboratorios de Tete Ltd
|
|
Mozambique
|
|
IG
|
23,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas (Cambodia) Ltd
|
|
|
Cambodge
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas (M) Sdn Bhd
|
|
Malaisie
|
|
IG
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas (Tianjin) Safety Technology Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Communications Technology (Shenzen) Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Huarui Communications Technology Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Algérie SARL
|
|
Algérie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Angola Limitada
|
|
|
Angola
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Argentina SA
|
|
Argentine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Argentina SA succursale Bolivia
|
|
|
Bolivie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Australia Pty Ltd
|
|
Australie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Australie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Finance Pty Ltd
|
|
Australie
|
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Holding Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Australie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Lab Thailand Ltd
|
|
Thaïlande
|
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd
|
|
|
Singapour
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Vietnam Company Ltd
|
|
Viet Nam
|
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Australie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Austria GmbH
|
|
Autriche
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Azeri Ltd Liability Company
|
|
|
Azerbaïdjan
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Private Ltd
|
|
Bangladesh
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Bel Ltd FLLC
|
|
|
Bélarus
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas BH d.o.o. Sarajevo
|
|
Bosnie-Herzégovine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas BIVAC BV
|
|
|
République démocratique du
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Congo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Buildings & Infrastructure Pte Ltd
|
|
Singapour
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Bulgaria Ltd
|
|
|
Bulgarie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Burkina Faso Ltd
|
|
Burkina Faso
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc.
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certest SRL
|
|
Italie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Beijing Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Belgium
|
|
Belgique
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Canada Inc.
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Chile SA
|
|
Chili
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification CZ, s.r.o.
|
|
|
Tchéquie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Denmark A/S
|
|
Danemark
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification France SAS
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/17
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Germany GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS (UK Branch)
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Hong Kong Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia Ltd
|
Malaisie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Middle East
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification North America Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Portugal SARL
|
Portugal
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Russia
|
Russie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB Ltd
|
Suède
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Taïwan Co. Ltd
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Thailand Ltd
|
Thaïlande
|
IG
|
17,6
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification UK Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine
|
Ukraine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification Vietnam Ltd
|
Viet Nam
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Certification WLL
|
Qatar
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Chile Capacitacion Ltd
|
Chili
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Chile SA
|
Chili
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Colombia Ltda
|
Colombie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Commodities (Hebei) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
24,1
|
|
Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd
|
Canada
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Commodity Services Limited
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Congo SAU
|
Congo
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Construction
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Construction Services GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Côte d'Ivoire SAU
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS (Shenou) Zhejiang Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS ADT Korea Ltd
|
République de Corée
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Bangladesh Ltd
|
Bangladesh
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Chittagong Ltd
|
Bangladesh
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS France SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Germany GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Guangzhou Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Guatemala SA
|
Guatemala
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Hong Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch)
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong (Hsinchu Branch)
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch)
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS India Pvt Ltd
|
Inde
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Jiangsu Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Korea Limited
|
République de Corée
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
|
Sri Lanka
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Mexico SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Pakistan Ltd
|
Pakistan
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Sdn Bhd
|
Malaisie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Shanghai Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
30,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Test Laboratuvarlari Ltd Sirketi
|
Turquie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Thailand Ltd
|
Thaïlande
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
4/17
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS UK Ltd
|
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas CPS Vietnam Ltd
|
|
Viet Nam
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Croatia SARL
|
|
|
Croatie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Cyprus Ltd
|
|
Chypre
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas de Venezuela
|
|
|
Venezuela
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas del Peru SA
|
|
Pérou
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Deniz ve Gemi Siniflandirma Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi
|
|
|
Turquie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Do Brasil Inspeçoes Ltda
|
|
Brésil
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas do Brasil Soc Classificadora e Certicadora, Agencia en
|
|
|
Chili
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Chile (Chile Branch)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas do Brasil Sociedade Classificadora e Certificadora Ltda
|
|
Brésil
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Douala SAU
|
|
|
Cameroun
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Ecuador SA
|
|
Équateur
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Egypt LLC
|
|
|
Égypte
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas EHF
|
|
Islande
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Estonia
|
|
|
Estonie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Exploitation
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Fiscalizadora Boliviana SRL
|
|
|
Bolivie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Formacion S.A.U
|
|
Espagne
|
|
IG
|
34,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Gabon SAU
|
|
|
Gabon
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Gazelle (Pty) Ltd
|
|
Afrique du Sud
|
|
IG
|
25,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Georgie LLC
|
|
|
Géorgie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Germany Holding GmbH
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Ghana
|
|
|
Ghana
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Gozetim Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi
|
|
Turquie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas GSIT
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Guinée SAU
|
|
Guinée
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Hellas AE
|
|
|
Grèce
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holding 4
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holding 6
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holding 7
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holding 8
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holding France
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Holdings Inc.
|
|
|
États-Unis
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Hong Kong Ltd.
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas HSE Denmark AS
|
|
|
Danemark
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Human Tech Co. Ltd
|
|
Japon
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Iberia S.L
|
|
|
Espagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas ICTK Co., Ltd
|
|
République de Corée
|
|
IG
|
19,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas India Pvt Ltd
|
|
|
Inde
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Industrial Services Ltd
|
|
Inde
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Industry Services GmbH
|
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Inspeccion y Testing S.L
|
|
Espagne
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Inspection & Certification the Netherlands BV
|
|
|
Pays-Bas
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Inspection & Testing Mongolia LLC
|
|
Mongolie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Inspectorate Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Afrique du Sud
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
26,3
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas International Doha LLC
|
|
Qatar
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas International SAS
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas International Trade Pty Ltd
|
|
Australie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/17
|
Bureau Veritas Inversiones S.L
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Investment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Ireland Ltd
|
Irlande
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Italia Holding SPA
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Italia SPA
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Japan Co. Ltd
|
Japon
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP
|
Kazakhstan
|
IG
|
21,6
|
|
Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan LLP
|
Kazakhstan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Kenya Limited
|
Kenya
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Korea Co. Ltd
|
République de Corée
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Kyrgyzstan (Rep Office BV KZ)
|
Kirghizistan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Laboratoires
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Lanka Private Ltd
|
Sri Lanka
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Latvia Ltd
|
Lettonie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas LCIE China Company Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Liban SAL
|
Liban
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Liberia Ltd
|
Libéria
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Lithuania Ltd
|
Lituanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Luxembourg SA
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Lybia for Inspection & Conformity
|
Libye
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Magyarorszag
|
Hongrie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Mali SA
|
Mali
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Belgium & Luxembourg SA
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Canada Inc.
|
Canada
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine China Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Kazakhstan LLP
|
Kazakhstan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Netherlands BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Marine Surveying (Pty) Ltd
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
13,4
|
|
Bureau Veritas Maroc SA
|
Maroc
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Mexicana SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Middle East (Iraq Branch)
|
Iraq
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Middle East Co. LLC
|
Oman
|
IG
|
25,1
|
|
Bureau Veritas Middle East SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories SAU
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Minerals (Guyana) Inc.
|
Guyana
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Monaco SAM AU
|
Monaco
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Mozambique Ltda
|
Mozambique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Namibie Pty Ltd
|
Namibie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Nederland Holding
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas New Zealand Ltd
|
Nouvelle-Zélande
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Nexta SRL
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Nigeria Ltd
|
Nigéria
|
IG
|
21,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas North America Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Norway AS
|
Norvège
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Oil and Gas Ghana Limited
|
Ghana
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
6/17
|
Bureau Veritas Pakistan (Private) Ltd
|
Pakistan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Panama SA
|
Panama
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Polska Spolka Spolka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnioscia
|
Pologne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Quality Services Shanghai Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Rinave Sociedade Unipessoal Lda
|
Portugal
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Romania Controle International SRL
|
Roumanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Rus OAO
|
Russie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Rwanda Ltd
|
Rwanda
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Abu Dhabï
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Allemagne
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Arabie Saoudite
|
Arabie saoudite
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Bahrein
|
Bahreïn
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Belgique
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Brunei
|
Brunéi Darussalam
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Corée
|
République de Corée
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Cuba
|
Cuba
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Danemark
|
Danemark
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Dubaï
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Finlande
|
Finlande
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Guinée Équatoriale
|
Guinée équatoriale
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Île Maurice
|
Maurice
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Inde
|
Inde
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Iran
|
République Islamique d'Iran
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Koweit
|
Koweït
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Malte
|
Malte
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Maroc
|
Maroc
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Mauritanie
|
Mauritanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Nouvelle Calédonie
|
Nouvelle-Calédonie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Philippines
|
Philippines
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Qatar
|
Qatar
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Royaume Uni
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Suède
|
Suède
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Tahiti
|
Polynésie française
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas SA - Taïwan
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Safety LLC
|
Russie
|
E
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Saudi Arabia Testing Services Ltd
|
Arabie saoudite
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Sénégal SAU
|
Sénégal
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Serbia d.o.o.
|
Serbie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Services France
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Services PLC
|
Éthiopie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Services SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Shenzhen Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
Bureau Veritas Singapore Pte Ltd
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Slovakia Spol
|
Slovaquie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Slovenia d.o.o.
|
Slovénie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (Greek branch)
|
Grèce
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore d.o.o.
|
Croatie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
7/17
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Italy (Italy Branch)
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS (German Branch)
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine and Offshore SAS (Singapore Branch)
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
27,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Switzerland AG
|
Suisse
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Taïwan Ltd
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd
|
République-Unie de Tanzanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd
|
République-Unie de Tanzanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Tashkent LLC.
|
Ouzbékistan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Tchad SAU
|
Tchad
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Thailand Ltd
|
Thaïlande
|
IG
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Togo SARLU
|
Togo
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Training Center
|
Bahreïn
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Uganda Limited
|
Ouganda
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas UK Holdings Limited
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas UK Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Ukraine Ltd
|
Ukraine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Uruguay SRL
|
Uruguay
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd
|
Viet Nam
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas Zambia Ltd
|
Zambie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Bureau Veritas Zimbabwe
|
Zimbabwe
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas-CQC Testing Technology Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
21,6
|
|
Bureau Veritas-Fairweather Inspection & Consultants Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bureau Veritas-USC Tanzania Ltd
|
République-Unie de Tanzanie
|
IG
|
21,6
|
|
BVCPS Philippines
|
Philippines
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BVQI Colombia Ltda
|
Colombie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
BVQI do Brasil Sociedade Certificadora Ltda
|
Brésil
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BVQI Mexicana SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
BVQI Venezuela SA
|
Venezuela
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
California Code check Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Capital Energy
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carab Technologies (Pty) Ltd
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
27,3
|
|
Centre of Testing Service (Ningbo) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Centro de Estudios Medicion y Certificacion de Calidad Cesmec SA
|
Chili
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
CEPAS SRL
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificatie Instelling Voor Beveiliging en Veiligheid BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
CH International Argentina S.R.L
|
Argentine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ch International do Brazil Ltda
|
Brésil
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
CH Mexico International I sociedad de responsabilidad Limitada de C.V.
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changsha Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
Chas Martin Mexico City Inc
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chongqing Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
Chongqing Liansheng Seine cost consulting Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clampett Industries LLC/DBA EMG
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
30,9
|
|
Coreste SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Technical Services Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
8/17
|
ECA Control y Asesoramiento SA
|
Chili
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ECA Interventorias Y Consultorias de Colombia Ltd
|
Colombie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
EMG Holding Corporation
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
30,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMG Holding LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
30,9
|
|
EMG Subsidiary Corporation
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
30,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environnement Contrôle Services SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
FEAC Co. Ltd
|
Japon
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GS COVI SA DE CV
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
GUCEL SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
32,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hangzhou VEO Standards Technical Services Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
HCD Building Control Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HCD Group Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Henrikson Owen & Associates Limited Partnership (CA)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICTK Shenzhen Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
19,8
|
|
Ingeniería, Control y Administración, S.A. de C.V. (« INCA »)
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspect Balkan SRL
|
Roumanie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate (Shanghai) Ltd JV China
|
Chine
|
IG
|
30,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate (Singapore) Pte Ltd
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate (Thailand) Co. Ltd
|
Thaïlande
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation - Nicaragua
|
Nicaragua
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation (Jamaica Branch)
|
Jamaïque
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation (St Croix Branch)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation (St Lucia Branch)
|
Sainte-Lucie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation (Trinidad-and-Tobago Branch)
|
Trinité-et-Tobago
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate America Corporation Puerto Rico
|
Porto Rico
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Antwerp NV
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Bahamas Ltd
|
Bahamas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Croatia Ltd
|
Croatie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Curaçao NV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate de Mexico SA de CV
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate de Panama SA
|
Panama
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate del Ecuador SA
|
Équateur
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Deutschland GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Dominicana S.A.
|
République dominicaine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Española S.A.U
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Estonia AS
|
Estonie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Georgia LLC
|
Géorgie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Ghana Ltd
|
Ghana
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate Ghent NV
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Griffith India Pvt Ltd
|
Inde
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate II BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Inpechem Inspectors BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate International Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate International Ltd Kuwait
|
Koweït
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Inspectorate International Ltd Qatar LLC
|
Qatar
|
IG
|
34,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate International Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd
|
Arabie saoudite
|
IG
|
23,3
|
|
Inspectorate Iran QESHM Ltd
|
République Islamique d'Iran
|
IG
|
35,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
9/17
|
|
Inspectorate Italia SRL
|
|
|
Italie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Klaipeda UAB
|
|
Lituanie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Latvia Ltd
|
|
|
Lettonie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Malaysia Sdn Bhd
|
|
Malaisie
|
|
IG
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Malta Ltd
|
|
|
Malte
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Marine Services (Nigeria) Ltd
|
|
Nigéria
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Paraguay SRL
|
|
|
Paraguay
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Philippines Corporation
|
|
Philippines
|
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Portugal S.A.
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Services Peru SAC
|
|
Pérou
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Servicios de Inspeccion Chile Ltda
|
|
|
Chili
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Suisse SA
|
|
Suisse
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Dubaï Branch)
|
|
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Fujairah Branch)
|
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Philippines Branch)
|
|
|
Philippines
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Ukraine LLC
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Uluslararasi Gozetim Servisleri A.S
|
|
|
Turquie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Inspectorate Vietnam LLC
|
|
Viet Nam
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Instituto De La Calidad, S.A.U.
|
|
|
Espagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
IOL Investments BV
|
|
Pays-Bas
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPS Tokai Corporation
|
|
|
Japon
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Kanagawa Building Inspection Co. Ltd
|
|
Japon
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazinspectorate Ltd
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Kuhlmann Monitoramente Agricola Ltda
|
|
Brésil
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labomag
|
|
|
Maroc
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
Laboratoire Central des Industries Electriques SAS (LCIE)
|
|
France
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lao national Single Window
|
|
|
République démocratique
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
populaire Lao
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC MatthewsDaniel International (Rus)
|
|
Russie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lubrication Management S.L.U.
|
|
|
Espagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
M&L Laboratory Services (Pty) Ltd
|
|
Afrique du Sud
|
|
IG
|
26,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maritime Assurance & Consulting Ltd
|
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
|
|
Malaisie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Company Inc (Mexico Branch)
|
|
|
Mexique
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Company Inc.
|
|
États-Unis
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel do Brasil Avaliaçao de Riscos Ltda
|
|
|
Brésil
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd
|
|
Bermudes
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Holdings Ltd
|
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Int. (Australia) Pty
|
|
Australie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Int. (Egypt) Ltd
|
|
|
Égypte
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (Africa) Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (Canada) Ltd
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (London) Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (Newfoundland) Ltd
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (Thailand) Ltd
|
|
Thaïlande
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International (Vietnam) Ltd
|
|
|
Viet Nam
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel International Pte Ltd
|
|
Singapour
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Loss Adjusting and Survey Company Ltd
|
|
|
Arabie saoudite
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10/17
|
MatthewsDaniel Offshore (Hong Kong) Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Services (Bermuda) Ltd
|
Bermudes
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MatthewsDaniel Services Bermuda Ltd. (Abu Dhabï Branch )
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
McKenzie Group Consulting (NSW) Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
23,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
McKenzie Group Consulting (QLD) Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
23,2
|
|
McKenzie Group Consulting (VIC) Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
23,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
McKenzie Group Consulting Pty Ltd
|
Australie
|
IG
|
23,2
|
|
MEDI Qual SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East Laboratory Testing & Technical Services JV
|
Jordanie
|
E
|
18,0
|
|
Myanmar Bureau Veritas Ltd
|
Myanmar
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Elevator Inspection Services Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
NCC Certificaçoes do Brazil Ltda
|
Brésil
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Connection International S.R.L
|
Argentine
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
34,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Océanic Développement SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
OG Acquisition Corp. (DE)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OG GP LLC (DE)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
OG Holdco Corp. (DE)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OneCIS Insurance Company
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Owen Group Limited Partnership (NV)
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PE BV Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP
|
Ouzbékistan
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Permulab Sdn Bhd
|
Malaisie
|
IG
|
12,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRI Colombia SAS
|
Colombie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Primary Integration Acquisition Co.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
27,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary Integration Solutions Europe Ltd
|
Irlande
|
IG
|
27,4
|
|
Primary Integration Solutions, Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
27,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PT Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Indonesia Lab
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
18,3
|
|
PT Bureau Veritas CPS Indonesia
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
30,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PT Bureau Veritas Indonesia LLC
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
PT IOL Indonesia
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PT. Matthews Daniel International Indonesia
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
Q Certificazioni SRL
|
Italie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualimag
|
Maroc
|
IG
|
18,5
|
|
Quality Project Management LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
30,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quiktrak Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Registro International naval - Rinave S.A .
|
Portugal
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk Control BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
SA Euroclass NV
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter Americas S.A
|
Uruguay
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Schutter Belgium BVBA
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter Certification BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Schutter Deutschland GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter do Brazil Ltda
|
Brésil
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Schutter Groep BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter Havenbedrijg BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Schutter Inspection Services Pte Ltd
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter International BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
Schutter Malaysia Sdn Bhd
|
Malaisie
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter Paraguay SA
|
Paraguay
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
11/17
|
|
Schutter Philippines Inc
|
|
Philippines
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schutter Rotterdam BV
|
|
|
Pays-Bas
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Scientige Sdn Bhd
|
|
Malaisie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shandong Chengxin Engineering Consulting & Jianli Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
34,8
|
|
|
|
Shandong Cigna Detection Technology Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
25,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai Davis Testing Technology Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Shanghai Project Management Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
24,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shanghai TJU Engineering Service Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
34,1
|
|
|
|
Shenzhen Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
26,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIEMIC (Nanjing-China) Infotech Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
SIEMIC (Shenzhen-China) InfoTech Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIEMIC Inc. (Taiwan Branch)
|
|
|
Taïwan
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Sievert Arabia Co. Ltd
|
|
Arabie saoudite
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sievert Emirates Inspection LLC
|
|
|
Émirats arabes unis
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
17,6
|
|
|
|
Sievert India Pvt Ltd
|
|
Inde
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sievert International Inspection WLL
|
|
|
Qatar
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Sievert Technical Inspection LLC
|
|
Oman
|
|
IG
|
25,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sievert Thailand Ltd
|
|
|
Thaïlande
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Smart Car Testing and Certification Co.
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
21,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique du Commerce Extérieur de la
|
|
|
République démocratique du
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
25,1
|
|
|
|
RDC
|
|
|
Congo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique pour le Commerce Extérieur -
|
|
Togo
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
SEGUCE SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société d'inspection et d'Analyse du Tchad (SIAT SA/CA)
|
|
|
Tchad
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
Société Tunisienne de Contrôle Veritas SA
|
|
Tunisie
|
|
IG
|
17,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Soprefira SA
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Supervisores de Construccion y Asociados, S.A. De C.V.
|
|
Mexique
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tariq Al Sedak
|
|
|
Iraq
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Tecnicontrol SAS
|
|
Colombie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tekniva (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Afrique du Sud
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
27,3
|
|
|
|
TMC (Marine Consultants) Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMC Marine Inc.
|
|
|
États-Unis
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
TMC Marine Pte Ltd
|
|
Singapour
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMC Marine Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Australie
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
TMC OFFSHORE Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transcable Halec SAS
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
UCM Global Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unicar Automotive Inspection Mexico LLC
|
|
|
Mexique
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Unicar Benelux SPRL
|
|
Belgique
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unicar GB Ltd
|
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Unicar Germany GmbH
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unicar Group SAS
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Unicar Russia LLC
|
|
Russie
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unicar Spain S.R.L
|
|
|
Espagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Unicar USA Inc.
|
|
États-Unis
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Watson Gray Egypt Ltd (UK Branch)
|
|
|
Égypte
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Watson Gray Ltd
|
|
Royaume-Uni
|
|
IG
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wireless IP GmbH
|
|
|
Allemagne
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
35,9
|
|
|
|
Wuhu Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd
|
|
Chine
|
|
IG
|
28,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zhejiang Bureau Veritas CPS Shenyue Co. Ltd
|
|
|
Chine
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
18,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/17
Détail des filiales de Constantia Flexibles
|
Raison sociale
|
Pays
|
Méthode de consolidation
|
% d'intérêt
|
|
Afripack Consumer Flexibles Pty. Ltd.
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
44,9
|
|
Afripack Holdings Pty. Ltd.
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Afripack International
|
Maurice
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Afripack Pty. Ltd.
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
44,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluprint S. de R.L. de C.V.
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Aparna Paper Processing Industry (P) Ltd
|
Inde
|
IG
|
51,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASAS Ambalay Baski Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
|
Turquie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Bag and Pouch Converters Pty. Ltd.
|
Afrique du Sud
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CJSC Constantia Kuban
|
Russie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Aloform GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Alucap S.R.L.
|
Italie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Blythewood LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Business Services GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Business Services GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Colmar LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia ColorCap Sp z.o.o.
|
Pologne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Ebert GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Emballage France SARL
|
France
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles America Co.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Beteiligungs GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Bucuresti S.R.L.
|
Roumanie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Germany GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Holding GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles International GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Poland Holding Sp. Z.o.o.
|
Pologne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Sales AB
|
Suède
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Sales B.V.
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Sales GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Sales LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Flexibles Sales s.r.o.
|
Tchéquie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Fromm GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Jeanne d'Arc SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Louvain BVBA
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Lux Parent S.A.
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Lux S.à.r.l.
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Nusser GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Oai Hung Manufacturing Joint Stock Company
|
Viet Nam
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Patz GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Pirk Folien GmbH & Co KG
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia San Prospero S.r.l.
|
Italie
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
Constantia Sittingbourne Ltd.
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia St. Petersburg OOO
|
Russie
|
IG
|
60,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
13/17
|
Constantia Teich GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia Teich Poland Sp. Z.o.o.
|
Pologne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Constantia Tobepal S.L.
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Constantia TT Limited Liability Company (LLC)
|
Russie
|
IG
|
42,5
|
Constantia Verpackungen Deutschland GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Corona Packaging ApS
|
Danemark
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Creative Polypack Ltd
|
Inde
|
IG
|
51,6
|
|
|
|
|
Eveku Belgium SPRL
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Eveku Deutschland GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Eveku Netherlands B.V.
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Eveku Österreich GmbH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Eveku Spain SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Global Packaging USA Corporation
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
GPC Holdings B.V.
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
60,7
|
GPC Holdings Coöperatief U.A.
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
HC Beteiligungs GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Parikh Flexibles Private Limited
|
Inde
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
Parikh Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
|
Inde
|
IG
|
60,7
|
Pirk Folien Geschäftsführungs GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
60,7
|
|
|
|
|
TT Print Limited Liability Company (LLC)
|
Russie
|
IG
|
42,5
|
Vibgyor Printing & Packaging (P) Ltd.
|
Inde
|
IG
|
51,6
|
|
|
|
Détail des filiales de Cromology
|
Raison sociale
|
Pays
|
Méthode de consolidation
|
% d'intérêt
|
|
Aragon 2050
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Colores de Alp
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Colori di Tollens Bravo
|
Italie
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Couleurs de Tollens SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cromology Benelux
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology International
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cromology Italia
|
Italie
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology Research & Industry
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cromology Research & Industry Nord SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology Research & Industry Ouest SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cromology SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology Services SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cromology SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cromology Treasury
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
Cruyplants
|
Belgique
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DDL
|
France
|
E
|
47,9
|
|
ICP SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
ICP UK
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Innovcoat
|
Turquie
|
E
|
47,9
|
|
Materis Corporate Services
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Materis SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
14/17
|
Revunion
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
SAM CMPDB
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
Selco
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
Société des Peintures Arcol
|
Maroc
|
IG
|
95,9
|
Tintas Robbialac SA
|
Portugal
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
|
Vernis Claessens SA
|
Suisse
|
IG
|
95,9
|
Zolpan SAS
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
Zolpan Services
|
France
|
IG
|
95,9
|
|
|
|
Détail des filiales de Stahl
|
Raison sociale
|
Pays
|
Méthode de consolidation
|
% d'intérêt
|
|
Lidertime S.A.
|
Uruguay
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Pielcolor SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pielcolor Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Pielcolor Trading (Suzhou) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pielcolor Uruguay SA
|
Uruguay
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Productos Stahl de Colombia SA
|
Colombie
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PT Stahl Chemicals Indonesia
|
Indonésie
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl (Thailand) Ltd
|
Thaïlande
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl (USA) Holdings Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl (USA) Inc.
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Africa Chemicals Plc
|
Éthiopie
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Argentina Srl
|
Argentine
|
IG
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
|
Singapour
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Brazil SA
|
Brésil
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Chemical Industries BV GMBH
|
Autriche
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Chemicals Germany GmbH
|
Allemagne
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Chemicals Srl (formerly Colorcuer Srl)
|
Argentine
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Coatings and Fine Chemicals (Suzhou) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
|
Mexique
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Europe Application PC BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Europe BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl France SARL
|
France
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Group SA
|
Luxembourg
|
IG
|
66,2
|
|
Stahl Holdings BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Iberica SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl India Pte Ltd
|
Inde
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl International BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl International Compounding BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl International Polymer Development BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl International Specialties Development BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Investment Spain SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Italy SRL
|
Italie
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Japan Ltd
|
Japon
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
Stahl Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sirketi
|
Turquie
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
15/17
|
Stahl Korea Ltd
|
République de Corée
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Leather Chemicals HK Limited
|
Hong Kong
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Netherlands BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Pakistan (private) Ltd
|
Pakistan
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Parent BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Performance Powder Coatings SL
|
Espagne
|
IG
|
56,7
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Switzerland GmbH
|
Suisse
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Taiwan Ltd
|
Taïwan
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd
|
Chine
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Treasury BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
Stahl UK Ltd
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
67,5
|
Stahl Uruguay SA
|
Uruguay
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
|
Winvest Part BV
|
Pays-Bas
|
IG
|
67,5
|
|
|
|
Détail des filiales de Tsebo Group
|
|
Raison sociale
|
|
|
|
Country
|
|
|
Méthode de
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
d'intérêt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Management Ltd (Mauritius)
|
|
|
Mauritius
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Management Nigeria Ltd
|
|
|
Nigeria
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services
|
DRC SARL
|
|
|
Democratic Republic of the
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
57,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Congo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services
|
Liberia Ltd
|
|
|
Liberia
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services
|
SARL
|
|
|
Mali
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Burkina SARL
|
|
|
Burkina Faso
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Cote d'Ivoire SARL
|
|
|
Ivory Coast
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Inc
|
|
|
British Virgin Islands
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Kenya Ltd
|
|
|
Kenya
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
38,3
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Ltd
|
|
|
Zambia
|
|
IG
|
|
63,2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Sierra Leone Ltd
|
|
|
Sierra Leone
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Services Tanzania Ltd
|
|
|
United Republic of Tanzania
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allterrain Uganda Ltd
|
|
|
Uganda
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
32,5
|
|
|
|
ATS Guinee SARLU
|
|
|
Guinea
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATS Inc Mauritius
|
|
|
|
Mauritius
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Catering Contracts Management (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Namibia
|
|
IG
|
|
30,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fedics Food Services (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Botswana
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
38,3
|
|
|
|
Fedics Food Services (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Eswatini
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fedics Services Lesotho (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Lesotho
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
39,6
|
|
|
|
Haritage Caterers (Pty) Ltd
|
|
|
Namibia
|
|
IG
|
|
16,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retse Outsourcing Africa
|
|
|
Mauritius
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
31,9
|
|
|
|
Servco Catering Lda
|
|
|
Mozambique
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Botswana
|
|
|
|
Botswana
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Cameroon
|
|
|
|
Cameroon
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Egypt
|
|
|
|
Egypt
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Egypt Investments (Mauritius) (formerly Tsebo Catering
|
|
|
Mauritius
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
Mauritius)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Kenya
|
|
|
Kenya
|
|
|
IG
|
|
|
63,2
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Mozambique
|
|
|
Mozambique
|
|
IG
|
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16/17
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Namibia
|
Namibia
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Nigeria
|
Nigeria
|
IG
|
63,2
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Uganda
|
Uganda
|
IG
|
63,2
|
Tsebo Facilities Solutions Zambia
|
Zambia
|
IG
|
57,4
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Gabon
|
Gabon
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Tsebo Gambia
|
Gambia
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Ghana
|
Ghana
|
IG
|
60,6
|
Tsebo Holdings SA (Pty) Ltd
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Intragroup (Pty) Ltd
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
42,2
|
Tsebo IPCo (Pty) Ltd
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Leasing Solutions (Pty) Ltd
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Tsebo Rapid Nigeria
|
Nigeria
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Senegal SARL
|
Senegal
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Tsebo Servcor (Pty) Ltd
|
Zimbabwe
|
IG
|
31,9
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd
|
South Africa
|
IG
|
47,2
|
Tsebo Solutions Group AME
|
Mauritius
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Solutions Group Holdings
|
Mauritius
|
IG
|
63,8
|
Tsebo Solutions Group International
|
Mauritius
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsebo Solutions Group Lesotho (Pty)Ltd
|
Lesotho
|
IG
|
35,1
|
Tsebo Solutions Group Mauritius
|
Mauritius
|
IG
|
63,8
|
|
|
|
|
Tsepo Catering (Pty) Ltd
|
Namibia
|
E
|
25,5
|
|
|
|
Détail des filiales de CPI
|
Raison sociale
|
Pays
|
Méthode de consolidation
|
% d'intérêt
|
Elevator Holdco Inc
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
Safeguard Parent Inc
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
Safeguard Midco Inc
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
Safeguard Purchaser LLC
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
TEI Holdings Inc
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
Crisis Prevention Institute Inc
|
États-Unis
|
IG
|
96,0
|
CPI Training HK Limited
|
Hong Kong
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
CPI International Limited
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
96,0
|
Pivotal Education Limited
|
Royaume-Uni
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
Pivotal Education Australia Pty Limited
|
Australie
|
IG
|
96,0
|
|
|
|
|
Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019
|
17/17
Disclaimer
Wendel SE published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 09:14:03 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur WENDEL
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur WENDEL
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
8 057 M
9 793 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
175 M
212 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
4 785 M
5 815 M
-
|PER 2020
|42,5x
|Rendement 2020
|3,16%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 160 M
5 054 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,11x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,07x
|Nbr Employés
|130 621
|Flottant
|58,4%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
107,93 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
95,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
26,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
13,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-5,26%
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|WENDEL
|-19.83%
|5 054