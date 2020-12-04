Wendel : Liste des sociétés du groupe Wendel au 31 décembre 2019 - 561.56 Ko - PDF 04/12/2020 | 10:15 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires D O C U M E N T A N N E X E A U X C O M P T E S C O N S O L I D E S 2 0 1 9 Liste des sociétés au 31 décembre 2019 Légende : IG : Intégration globale (contrôle exclusif) E : Mise en équivalence (influence notable ou contrôle conjoint) IP : Intégration proportionnelle Groupe Wendel Raison sociale Pays Méthode de consolidation % d'intérêt Africa Telecom Towers Luxembourg IG 99,5 Bureau Veritas et ses filiales France IG 35,9 Coba France IG 100,0 Constantia Coinvestco GP Luxembourg IG 100,0 Constantia Flexibles et ses filiales Austria IG 60,7 CPI et ses filiales South Africa IG 96,0 Cromology et ses filiales France IG 95,9 Eufor France IG 100,0 Expansion 17 Luxembourg IG 99,6 Froeggen Luxembourg IG 100,0 Global Performance 17 Luxembourg IG 99,6 IHS Holding et ses filiales Mauritius E 21,3 Ireggen Luxembourg IG 100,0 Karggen Luxembourg IG 100,0 Materis Investors Luxembourg IG 100,0 Matsa Luxembourg IG 100,0 NOP Europe Belgium IG 100,0 Oranje-Nassau Groep Netherlands IG 100,0 Oranje-Nassau Développement NOP Luxembourg IG 100,0 Oranje-Nassau Développement SA SICAR Luxembourg IG 99,5 Oranje-Nassau GP Luxembourg IG 100,0 Oranje-Nassau Parcours Luxembourg IG 100,0 Saint-Gobain et ses filiales France NA Non consolidée Sofisamc Switzerland IG 100,0 Sofiservice France IG 100,0 Stahl et ses filiales Netherlands IG 67,5 Trief Corporation Luxembourg IG 100,0 Truth 2 Luxembourg IG 100,0 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 1/17 Tsebo et ses filiales South Africa IG 63,8 Waldggen Luxembourg IG 100,0 Wendel France IG 100,0 Wendel Africa Morocco IG 100,0 Wendel Japan Japan IG 100,0 Wendel London United Kingdom IG 100,0 Wendel North America United States of America IG 100,0 Wendel Singapore Singapore IG 100,0 Win Securitization 2 France IG 100,0 Winvest Conseil Luxembourg IG 100,0 Winvest International SA SICAR Luxembourg IG 100,0 Détail des filiales de Bureau Veritas Raison sociale Pays Méthode de % consolidation d'intérêt 7 Layers GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 ACME Analitik Lab. Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi Turquie IG 35,9 ACME Analytical Laboratories (R.D.) SRL République dominicaine IG 35,9 Activa, Innovación Y Servicios, S.A.U Espagne IG 35,9 ADT (Shanghai) Corporation Chine IG 35,9 Advance Data Technology Corporation Taïwan IG 35,6 Andes Control Ecuador SA Ancoesa Équateur IG 35,9 Assistance Technique et Surveillance Industrielle - ATSI SA France E 17,9 Associação NCC Certificações do Brasil Brésil IG 35,9 Association Bureau Veritas ASBL Belgique IG 35,9 AsureQuality Singapore Pte Ltd Singapour IG 18,3 Atomic Technologies Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Auto Reg Serviços Técnicos de Seguros Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Beijing Huali Bureau Veritas Technical Service Co. Ltd Chine IG 21,6 Beijing Huaxia Supervision Co. Ltd Chine IG 34,8 Bhagavathi Ana Labs Private Ltd Inde IG 35,9 BIVAC Armenia Arménie IG 35,9 BIVAC Asian Cre (Shanghaï) Inspection Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 BIVAC Bangladesh Bangladesh IG 35,9 BIVAC Côte d'Ivoire CI SAU Côte d'Ivoire IG 35,9 BIVAC del Peru S.A.C Pérou IG 35,9 BIVAC Ecuador SA Équateur IG 35,9 BIVAC Export RCA SARL République centrafricaine IG 35,9 BIVAC Export RCA SARL (Central African Republic Branch) République centrafricaine IG 35,9 BIVAC for Valuation Jordan LLC Jordanie IG 35,9 BIVAC Guinée SAU Guinée IG 35,9 BIVAC Iberica Unipessoal, Lda Portugal IG 35,9 BIVAC International Ghana Ghana IG 35,9 BIVAC International SA France IG 35,9 BIVAC LAO Sole Co. Ltd République démocratique IG 35,9 populaire Lao Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 2/17 BIVAC Liberia Libéria IG 35,9 BIVAC Mali SAS France IG 35,9 BIVAC North America Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 BIVAC Paraguay SA Paraguay IG 35,9 BIVAC République Démocratique du Congo SARL République démocratique du IG 35,9 Congo BIVAC Rotterdam Pays-Bas IG 35,9 BIVAC Rotterdam (Lebanon Branch) Liban IG 35,9 BIVAC Rotterdam (Syria Branch) République arabe syrienne IG 35,9 BIVAC Scan Côte d'Ivoire SA Côte d'Ivoire IG 22,3 BIVAC Tchad SA Tchad IG 35,9 Bizheng Engineering Technical Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 BT Mülheim GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas - Laboratorios de Tete Ltd Mozambique IG 23,9 Bureau Veritas (Cambodia) Ltd Cambodge IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas (M) Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 17,6 Bureau Veritas (Tianjin) Safety Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Communications Technology (Shenzen) Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas 7 Layers Huarui Communications Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas Algérie SARL Algérie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Angola Limitada Angola IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Argentina SA Argentine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Argentina SA succursale Bolivia Bolivie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Australia Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Asset Integrity & Reliability Services Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Finance Pty Ltd Australie IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Holding Pty Ltd Australie IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Lab Thailand Ltd Thaïlande IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd Singapour IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Vietnam Company Ltd Viet Nam IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas Australia Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Austria GmbH Autriche IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Azeri Ltd Liability Company Azerbaïdjan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Private Ltd Bangladesh IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Bel Ltd FLLC Bélarus IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas BH d.o.o. Sarajevo Bosnie-Herzégovine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas BIVAC BV République démocratique du IG 35,9 Congo Bureau Veritas Buildings & Infrastructure Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Bulgaria Ltd Bulgarie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Burkina Faso Ltd Burkina Faso IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Canada (2019) Inc. Canada IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certest SRL Italie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Beijing Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Belgium Belgique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Canada Inc. Canada IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Chile SA Chili IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification CZ, s.r.o. Tchéquie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Denmark A/S Danemark IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification France SAS France IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 3/17 Bureau Veritas Certification Germany GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS (UK Branch) Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Hong Kong Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia Ltd Malaisie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Middle East Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification North America Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Portugal SARL Portugal IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Russia Russie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Sverige AB Ltd Suède IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Taïwan Co. Ltd Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Thailand Ltd Thaïlande IG 17,6 Bureau Veritas Certification UK Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine Ukraine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification Vietnam Ltd Viet Nam IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Certification WLL Qatar IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Chile Capacitacion Ltd Chili IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Chile SA Chili IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Colombia Ltda Colombie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Commodities (Hebei) Co. Ltd Chine IG 24,1 Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Canada IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Commodity Services Limited Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Congo SAU Congo IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Construction France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Construction Services GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Côte d'Ivoire SAU Côte d'Ivoire IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS (Shenou) Zhejiang Co. Ltd Chine IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas CPS ADT Korea Ltd République de Corée IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Bangladesh Ltd Bangladesh IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Chittagong Ltd Bangladesh IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS France SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Germany GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Guangzhou Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Guatemala SA Guatemala IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Hong Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch) Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong (Hsinchu Branch) Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Hong-Kong Ltd (Taiwan Branch) Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS India Pvt Ltd Inde IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Jiangsu Co. Ltd Chine IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas CPS Korea Limited République de Corée IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Lanka (Pvt) Ltd Sri Lanka IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Mexico SA de CV Mexique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Pakistan Ltd Pakistan IG 28,7 Bureau Veritas CPS Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Shanghai Co. Ltd Chine IG 30,5 Bureau Veritas CPS Test Laboratuvarlari Ltd Sirketi Turquie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Thailand Ltd Thaïlande IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 4/17 Bureau Veritas CPS UK Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas CPS Vietnam Ltd Viet Nam IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Croatia SARL Croatie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Cyprus Ltd Chypre IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas de Venezuela Venezuela IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas del Peru SA Pérou IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Deniz ve Gemi Siniflandirma Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi Turquie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Do Brasil Inspeçoes Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas do Brasil Soc Classificadora e Certicadora, Agencia en Chili IG 35,9 Chile (Chile Branch) Bureau Veritas do Brasil Sociedade Classificadora e Certificadora Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Douala SAU Cameroun IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Ecuador SA Équateur IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Egypt LLC Égypte IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas EHF Islande IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Estonia Estonie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Exploitation France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Fiscalizadora Boliviana SRL Bolivie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Formacion S.A.U Espagne IG 34,1 Bureau Veritas Gabon SAU Gabon IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Gazelle (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 25,1 Bureau Veritas Georgie LLC Géorgie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Germany Holding GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Ghana Ghana IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Gozetim Hizmetleri Ltd Sirketi Turquie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas GSIT France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Guinée SAU Guinée IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Hellas AE Grèce IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holding 4 France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holding 6 France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holding 7 France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holding 8 France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holding France France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Holdings Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Hong Kong Ltd. Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas HSE Denmark AS Danemark IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Human Tech Co. Ltd Japon IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Iberia S.L Espagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas ICTK Co., Ltd République de Corée IG 19,8 Bureau Veritas India Pvt Ltd Inde IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Industrial Services Ltd Inde IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Industry Services GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Inspeccion y Testing S.L Espagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Inspection & Certification the Netherlands BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Inspection & Testing Mongolia LLC Mongolie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Inspectorate Laboratories (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 26,3 Bureau Veritas International Doha LLC Qatar IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas International SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas International Trade Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 5/17 Bureau Veritas Inversiones S.L Espagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Investment (Shanghai) Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Ireland Ltd Irlande IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Italia Holding SPA Italie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Italia SPA Italie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Japan Co. Ltd Japon IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP Kazakhstan IG 21,6 Bureau Veritas Kazakhstan LLP Kazakhstan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Kenya Limited Kenya IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Korea Co. Ltd République de Corée IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Kyrgyzstan (Rep Office BV KZ) Kirghizistan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Laboratoires France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Lanka Private Ltd Sri Lanka IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Latvia Ltd Lettonie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas LCIE China Company Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Liban SAL Liban IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Liberia Ltd Libéria IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Lithuania Ltd Lituanie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Luxembourg SA Luxembourg IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Lybia for Inspection & Conformity Libye IG 18,3 Bureau Veritas Magyarorszag Hongrie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Mali SA Mali IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Belgium & Luxembourg SA Belgique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Canada Inc. Canada IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine China Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Kazakhstan LLP Kazakhstan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Netherlands BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Marine Surveying (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 13,4 Bureau Veritas Maroc SA Maroc IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Mexicana SA de CV Mexique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Middle East (Iraq Branch) Iraq IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Middle East Co. LLC Oman IG 25,1 Bureau Veritas Middle East SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories SAU Côte d'Ivoire IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Minerals (Guyana) Inc. Guyana IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Monaco SAM AU Monaco IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Mozambique Ltda Mozambique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Namibie Pty Ltd Namibie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Nederland Holding Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas New Zealand Ltd Nouvelle-Zélande IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Nexta SRL Italie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Nigeria Ltd Nigéria IG 21,6 Bureau Veritas North America Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Norway AS Norvège IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Oil and Gas Ghana Limited Ghana IG 28,7 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 6/17 Bureau Veritas Pakistan (Private) Ltd Pakistan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Panama SA Panama IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Polska Spolka Spolka z ograniczona odpowiedzialnioscia Pologne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Quality Services Shanghai Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Rinave Sociedade Unipessoal Lda Portugal IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Romania Controle International SRL Roumanie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Rus OAO Russie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Rwanda Ltd Rwanda IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Abu Dhabï Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Allemagne Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Arabie Saoudite Arabie saoudite IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Bahrein Bahreïn IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Belgique Belgique IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Brunei Brunéi Darussalam IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Corée République de Corée IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Cuba Cuba IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Danemark Danemark IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Dubaï Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Finlande Finlande IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Guinée Équatoriale Guinée équatoriale IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Île Maurice Maurice IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Inde Inde IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Iran République Islamique d'Iran IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Koweit Koweït IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Malte Malte IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Maroc Maroc IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Mauritanie Mauritanie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Nouvelle Calédonie Nouvelle-Calédonie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Philippines Philippines IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Qatar Qatar IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Royaume Uni Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Suède Suède IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Tahiti Polynésie française IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas SA - Taïwan Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Safety LLC Russie E 17,6 Bureau Veritas Saudi Arabia Testing Services Ltd Arabie saoudite IG 26,9 Bureau Veritas Sénégal SAU Sénégal IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Serbia d.o.o. Serbie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Services France France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Services PLC Éthiopie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Services SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Shenzhen Co. Ltd Chine IG 28,7 Bureau Veritas Singapore Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Slovakia Spol Slovaquie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Slovenia d.o.o. Slovénie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (Greek branch) Grèce IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore d.o.o. Croatie IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 7/17 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Italy (Italy Branch) Italie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS France IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore SAS (German Branch) Allemagne IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine and Offshore SAS (Singapore Branch) Singapour IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas South Africa (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 27,3 Bureau Veritas Switzerland AG Suisse IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Taïwan Ltd Taïwan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd République-Unie de Tanzanie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Tanzania Ltd République-Unie de Tanzanie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Tashkent LLC. Ouzbékistan IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Tchad SAU Tchad IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Thailand Ltd Thaïlande IG 17,6 Bureau Veritas Togo SARLU Togo IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Training Center Bahreïn IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Uganda Limited Ouganda IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas UK Holdings Limited Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas UK Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Ukraine Ltd Ukraine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Uruguay SRL Uruguay IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Vietnam Ltd Viet Nam IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Zambia Ltd Zambie IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas Zimbabwe Zimbabwe IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas-CQC Testing Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 21,6 Bureau Veritas-Fairweather Inspection & Consultants Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Bureau Veritas-USC Tanzania Ltd République-Unie de Tanzanie IG 21,6 BVCPS Philippines Philippines IG 35,9 BVQI Colombia Ltda Colombie IG 35,9 BVQI do Brasil Sociedade Certificadora Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 BVQI Mexicana SA de CV Mexique IG 35,9 BVQI Venezuela SA Venezuela IG 35,9 California Code check Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Capital Energy France IG 35,9 Carab Technologies (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 27,3 Centre of Testing Service (Ningbo) Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Centro de Estudios Medicion y Certificacion de Calidad Cesmec SA Chili IG 35,9 CEPAS SRL Italie IG 35,9 Certificatie Instelling Voor Beveiliging en Veiligheid BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 CH International Argentina S.R.L Argentine IG 35,9 Ch International do Brazil Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 CH Mexico International I sociedad de responsabilidad Limitada de C.V. Mexique IG 35,9 Changsha Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 26,9 Chas Martin Mexico City Inc Mexique IG 35,9 Chongqing Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd Chine IG 28,7 Chongqing Liansheng Seine cost consulting Co. Ltd Chine IG 28,7 Clampett Industries LLC/DBA EMG États-Unis IG 30,9 Coreste SAS France IG 35,8 Dairy Technical Services Pty Ltd Australie IG 18,3 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 8/17 ECA Control y Asesoramiento SA Chili IG 35,9 ECA Interventorias Y Consultorias de Colombia Ltd Colombie IG 35,9 EMG Holding Corporation États-Unis IG 30,9 EMG Holding LLC États-Unis IG 30,9 EMG Subsidiary Corporation États-Unis IG 30,9 Environnement Contrôle Services SAS France IG 35,9 FEAC Co. Ltd Japon IG 35,9 GS COVI SA DE CV Mexique IG 26,9 GUCEL SAS France IG 32,3 Hangzhou VEO Standards Technical Services Co. Ltd Chine IG 35,9 HCD Building Control Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 HCD Group Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Henrikson Owen & Associates Limited Partnership (CA) États-Unis IG 26,9 ICTK Shenzhen Co. Ltd Chine IG 19,8 Ingeniería, Control y Administración, S.A. de C.V. (« INCA ») Mexique IG 35,9 Inspect Balkan SRL Roumanie IG 35,9 Inspectorate (Shanghai) Ltd JV China Chine IG 30,5 Inspectorate (Singapore) Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Inspectorate (Thailand) Co. Ltd Thaïlande IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation États-Unis IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation - Nicaragua Nicaragua IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation (Jamaica Branch) Jamaïque IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation (St Croix Branch) États-Unis IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation (St Lucia Branch) Sainte-Lucie IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation (Trinidad-and-Tobago Branch) Trinité-et-Tobago IG 35,9 Inspectorate America Corporation Puerto Rico Porto Rico IG 35,9 Inspectorate Antwerp NV Belgique IG 35,9 Inspectorate Bahamas Ltd Bahamas IG 35,9 Inspectorate BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Inspectorate Croatia Ltd Croatie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Curaçao NV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Inspectorate de Mexico SA de CV Mexique IG 35,9 Inspectorate de Panama SA Panama IG 35,9 Inspectorate del Ecuador SA Équateur IG 35,9 Inspectorate Deutschland GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Inspectorate Dominicana S.A. République dominicaine IG 35,9 Inspectorate Española S.A.U Espagne IG 35,9 Inspectorate Estonia AS Estonie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Georgia LLC Géorgie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Ghana Ltd Ghana IG 35,9 Inspectorate Ghent NV Belgique IG 35,9 Inspectorate Griffith India Pvt Ltd Inde IG 35,9 Inspectorate II BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Inspectorate Inpechem Inspectors BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Inspectorate International Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Inspectorate International Ltd Kuwait Koweït IG 35,9 Inspectorate International Ltd Qatar LLC Qatar IG 34,8 Inspectorate International Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd Arabie saoudite IG 23,3 Inspectorate Iran QESHM Ltd République Islamique d'Iran IG 35,6 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 9/17 Inspectorate Italia SRL Italie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Klaipeda UAB Lituanie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Latvia Ltd Lettonie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Malaysia Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 17,6 Inspectorate Malta Ltd Malte IG 35,9 Inspectorate Marine Services (Nigeria) Ltd Nigéria IG 35,9 Inspectorate Paraguay SRL Paraguay IG 35,9 Inspectorate Philippines Corporation Philippines IG 28,7 Inspectorate Portugal S.A. Portugal IG 35,9 Inspectorate Services Peru SAC Pérou IG 35,9 Inspectorate Servicios de Inspeccion Chile Ltda Chili IG 35,9 Inspectorate Suisse SA Suisse IG 35,9 Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Dubaï Branch) Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Fujairah Branch) Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 Inspectorate UK International Ltd (Philippines Branch) Philippines IG 35,9 Inspectorate Ukraine LLC Ukraine IG 35,9 Inspectorate Uluslararasi Gozetim Servisleri A.S Turquie IG 35,9 Inspectorate Vietnam LLC Viet Nam IG 35,9 Instituto De La Calidad, S.A.U. Espagne IG 35,9 IOL Investments BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 IPS Tokai Corporation Japon IG 35,9 Kanagawa Building Inspection Co. Ltd Japon IG 35,9 Kazinspectorate Ltd Kazakhstan IG 35,9 Kuhlmann Monitoramente Agricola Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Labomag Maroc IG 18,3 Laboratoire Central des Industries Electriques SAS (LCIE) France IG 35,9 Lao national Single Window République démocratique IG 26,9 populaire Lao LLC MatthewsDaniel International (Rus) Russie IG 35,9 Lubrication Management S.L.U. Espagne IG 35,9 M&L Laboratory Services (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 26,3 Maritime Assurance & Consulting Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Company Inc (Mexico Branch) Mexique IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Company Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel do Brasil Avaliaçao de Riscos Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd Bermudes IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Holdings Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Int. (Australia) Pty Australie IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Int. (Egypt) Ltd Égypte IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (Africa) Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (Canada) Ltd Canada IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (London) Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (Newfoundland) Ltd Canada IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (Thailand) Ltd Thaïlande IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International (Vietnam) Ltd Viet Nam IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel International Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Loss Adjusting and Survey Company Ltd Arabie saoudite IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 10/17 MatthewsDaniel Offshore (Hong Kong) Ltd Chine IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Services (Bermuda) Ltd Bermudes IG 35,9 MatthewsDaniel Services Bermuda Ltd. (Abu Dhabï Branch ) Émirats arabes unis IG 35,9 McKenzie Group Consulting (NSW) Pty Ltd Australie IG 23,2 McKenzie Group Consulting (QLD) Pty Ltd Australie IG 23,2 McKenzie Group Consulting (VIC) Pty Ltd Australie IG 23,2 McKenzie Group Consulting Pty Ltd Australie IG 23,2 MEDI Qual SAS France IG 35,9 Middle East Laboratory Testing & Technical Services JV Jordanie E 18,0 Myanmar Bureau Veritas Ltd Myanmar IG 35,9 National Elevator Inspection Services Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 NCC Certificaçoes do Brazil Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Net Connection International S.R.L Argentine IG 35,9 Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co. Ltd Chine IG 34,4 Océanic Développement SAS France IG 35,9 OG Acquisition Corp. (DE) États-Unis IG 26,9 OG GP LLC (DE) États-Unis IG 26,9 OG Holdco Corp. (DE) États-Unis IG 26,9 OneCIS Insurance Company États-Unis IG 35,9 Owen Group Limited Partnership (NV) États-Unis IG 26,9 PE BV Kazakhstan Industrial Services LLP Ouzbékistan IG 35,9 Permulab Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 12,8 PRI Colombia SAS Colombie IG 35,9 Primary Integration Acquisition Co. États-Unis IG 27,4 Primary Integration Solutions Europe Ltd Irlande IG 27,4 Primary Integration Solutions, Inc. États-Unis IG 27,4 PT Bureau Veritas AsureQuality Indonesia Lab Indonésie IG 18,3 PT Bureau Veritas CPS Indonesia Indonésie IG 30,5 PT Bureau Veritas Indonesia LLC Indonésie IG 35,9 PT IOL Indonesia Indonésie IG 35,9 PT. Matthews Daniel International Indonesia Indonésie IG 28,7 Q Certificazioni SRL Italie IG 35,9 Qualimag Maroc IG 18,5 Quality Project Management LLC États-Unis IG 30,9 Quiktrak Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Registro International naval - Rinave S.A . Portugal IG 35,9 Risk Control BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 SA Euroclass NV Belgique IG 35,9 Schutter Americas S.A Uruguay IG 35,9 Schutter Belgium BVBA Belgique IG 35,9 Schutter Certification BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Schutter Deutschland GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Schutter do Brazil Ltda Brésil IG 35,9 Schutter Groep BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Schutter Havenbedrijg BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Schutter Inspection Services Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 Schutter International BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Schutter Malaysia Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 35,9 Schutter Paraguay SA Paraguay IG 35,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 11/17 Schutter Philippines Inc Philippines IG 35,9 Schutter Rotterdam BV Pays-Bas IG 35,9 Scientige Sdn Bhd Malaisie IG 35,9 Shandong Chengxin Engineering Consulting & Jianli Co. Ltd Chine IG 34,8 Shandong Cigna Detection Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 25,1 Shanghai Davis Testing Technology Ltd Chine IG 35,9 Shanghai Project Management Co. Ltd Chine IG 24,4 Shanghai TJU Engineering Service Co. Ltd Chine IG 34,1 Shenzhen Total-Test Technology Co. Ltd Chine IG 26,9 SIEMIC (Nanjing-China) Infotech Ltd Chine IG 35,9 SIEMIC (Shenzhen-China) InfoTech Ltd Chine IG 35,9 SIEMIC Inc. (Taiwan Branch) Taïwan IG 35,9 Sievert Arabia Co. Ltd Arabie saoudite IG 35,9 Sievert Emirates Inspection LLC Émirats arabes unis IG 17,6 Sievert India Pvt Ltd Inde IG 35,9 Sievert International Inspection WLL Qatar IG 35,9 Sievert Technical Inspection LLC Oman IG 25,1 Sievert Thailand Ltd Thaïlande IG 35,9 Smart Car Testing and Certification Co. Chine IG 21,6 Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique du Commerce Extérieur de la République démocratique du IG 25,1 RDC Congo Société d'Exploitation du Guichet Unique pour le Commerce Extérieur - Togo IG 35,9 SEGUCE SA Société d'inspection et d'Analyse du Tchad (SIAT SA/CA) Tchad IG 18,3 Société Tunisienne de Contrôle Veritas SA Tunisie IG 17,9 Soprefira SA Luxembourg IG 35,9 Supervisores de Construccion y Asociados, S.A. De C.V. Mexique IG 35,9 Tariq Al Sedak Iraq IG 35,9 Tecnicontrol SAS Colombie IG 35,9 Tekniva (Pty) Ltd Afrique du Sud IG 27,3 TMC (Marine Consultants) Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 TMC Marine Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 TMC Marine Pte Ltd Singapour IG 35,9 TMC Marine Pty Ltd Australie IG 35,9 TMC OFFSHORE Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Transcable Halec SAS France IG 35,9 UCM Global Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Unicar Automotive Inspection Mexico LLC Mexique IG 35,9 Unicar Benelux SPRL Belgique IG 35,9 Unicar GB Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Unicar Germany GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Unicar Group SAS France IG 35,9 Unicar Russia LLC Russie IG 35,9 Unicar Spain S.R.L Espagne IG 35,9 Unicar USA Inc. États-Unis IG 35,9 Watson Gray Egypt Ltd (UK Branch) Égypte IG 35,9 Watson Gray Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 35,9 Wireless IP GmbH Allemagne IG 35,9 Wuhu Liansheng Construction Project Management Co. Ltd Chine IG 28,7 Zhejiang Bureau Veritas CPS Shenyue Co. Ltd Chine IG 18,3 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 12/17 Détail des filiales de Constantia Flexibles Raison sociale Pays Méthode de consolidation % d'intérêt Afripack Consumer Flexibles Pty. Ltd. Afrique du Sud IG 44,9 Afripack Holdings Pty. Ltd. Afrique du Sud IG 60,7 Afripack International Maurice IG 60,7 Afripack Pty. Ltd. Afrique du Sud IG 44,9 Aluprint S. de R.L. de C.V. Mexique IG 60,7 Aparna Paper Processing Industry (P) Ltd Inde IG 51,6 ASAS Ambalay Baski Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Turquie IG 60,7 Bag and Pouch Converters Pty. Ltd. Afrique du Sud IG 60,7 CJSC Constantia Kuban Russie IG 60,7 Constantia Aloform GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Alucap S.R.L. Italie IG 60,7 Constantia Blythewood LLC États-Unis IG 60,7 Constantia Business Services GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Business Services GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Colmar LLC États-Unis IG 60,7 Constantia ColorCap Sp z.o.o. Pologne IG 60,7 Constantia Ebert GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Emballage France SARL France IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles America Co. États-Unis IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Beteiligungs GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Bucuresti S.R.L. Roumanie IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Germany GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Holding GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles International GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Poland Holding Sp. Z.o.o. Pologne IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Sales AB Suède IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Sales B.V. Pays-Bas IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Sales GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Sales LLC États-Unis IG 60,7 Constantia Flexibles Sales s.r.o. Tchéquie IG 60,7 Constantia Fromm GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Jeanne d'Arc SAS France IG 60,7 Constantia Louvain BVBA Belgique IG 60,7 Constantia Lux Parent S.A. Luxembourg IG 60,7 Constantia Lux S.à.r.l. Luxembourg IG 60,7 Constantia Nusser GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia Oai Hung Manufacturing Joint Stock Company Viet Nam IG 60,7 Constantia Patz GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Pirk Folien GmbH & Co KG Allemagne IG 60,7 Constantia San Prospero S.r.l. Italie IG 60,7 Constantia Sittingbourne Ltd. Royaume-Uni IG 60,7 Constantia St. Petersburg OOO Russie IG 60,6 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 13/17 Constantia Teich GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Constantia Teich Poland Sp. Z.o.o. Pologne IG 60,7 Constantia Tobepal S.L. Espagne IG 60,7 Constantia TT Limited Liability Company (LLC) Russie IG 42,5 Constantia Verpackungen Deutschland GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Corona Packaging ApS Danemark IG 60,7 Creative Polypack Ltd Inde IG 51,6 Eveku Belgium SPRL Belgique IG 60,7 Eveku Deutschland GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Eveku Netherlands B.V. Pays-Bas IG 60,7 Eveku Österreich GmbH Autriche IG 60,7 Eveku Spain SL Espagne IG 60,7 Global Packaging USA Corporation États-Unis IG 60,7 GPC Holdings B.V. Pays-Bas IG 60,7 GPC Holdings Coöperatief U.A. Pays-Bas IG 60,7 HC Beteiligungs GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 Parikh Flexibles Private Limited Inde IG 60,7 Parikh Packaging Pvt. Ltd. Inde IG 60,7 Pirk Folien Geschäftsführungs GmbH Allemagne IG 60,7 TT Print Limited Liability Company (LLC) Russie IG 42,5 Vibgyor Printing & Packaging (P) Ltd. Inde IG 51,6 Détail des filiales de Cromology Raison sociale Pays Méthode de consolidation % d'intérêt Aragon 2050 Espagne IG 95,9 Colores de Alp Espagne IG 95,9 Colori di Tollens Bravo Italie IG 95,9 Couleurs de Tollens SAS France IG 95,9 Cromology Benelux Belgique IG 95,9 Cromology International France IG 95,9 Cromology Italia Italie IG 95,9 Cromology Research & Industry France IG 95,9 Cromology Research & Industry Nord SAS France IG 95,9 Cromology Research & Industry Ouest SAS France IG 95,9 Cromology SAS France IG 95,9 Cromology Services SAS France IG 95,9 Cromology SL Espagne IG 95,9 Cromology Treasury France IG 95,9 Cruyplants Belgique IG 95,9 DDL France E 47,9 ICP SAS France IG 95,9 ICP UK Royaume-Uni IG 95,9 Innovcoat Turquie E 47,9 Materis Corporate Services France IG 95,9 Materis SAS France IG 95,9 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 14/17 Revunion France IG 95,9 SAM CMPDB France IG 95,9 Selco France IG 95,9 Société des Peintures Arcol Maroc IG 95,9 Tintas Robbialac SA Portugal IG 95,9 Vernis Claessens SA Suisse IG 95,9 Zolpan SAS France IG 95,9 Zolpan Services France IG 95,9 Détail des filiales de Stahl Raison sociale Pays Méthode de consolidation % d'intérêt Lidertime S.A. Uruguay IG 67,5 Pielcolor SL Espagne IG 67,5 Pielcolor Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd Chine IG 67,5 Pielcolor Trading (Suzhou) Co. Ltd Chine IG 67,5 Pielcolor Uruguay SA Uruguay IG 67,5 Productos Stahl de Colombia SA Colombie IG 67,5 PT Stahl Chemicals Indonesia Indonésie IG 67,5 Stahl (Thailand) Ltd Thaïlande IG 67,5 Stahl (USA) Holdings Inc. États-Unis IG 67,5 Stahl (USA) Inc. États-Unis IG 67,5 Stahl Africa Chemicals Plc Éthiopie IG 67,5 Stahl Argentina Srl Argentine IG - Stahl Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Singapour IG 67,5 Stahl Brazil SA Brésil IG 67,5 Stahl Chemical Industries BV GMBH Autriche IG 67,5 Stahl Chemicals Germany GmbH Allemagne IG 67,5 Stahl Chemicals Srl (formerly Colorcuer Srl) Argentine IG 67,5 Stahl Coatings and Fine Chemicals (Suzhou) Co. Ltd Chine IG 67,5 Stahl de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Mexique IG 67,5 Stahl Europe Application PC BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl Europe BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl France SARL France IG 67,5 Stahl Group SA Luxembourg IG 66,2 Stahl Holdings BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl Iberica SL Espagne IG 67,5 Stahl India Pte Ltd Inde IG 67,5 Stahl International BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl International Compounding BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl International Polymer Development BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl International Specialties Development BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl Investment Spain SL Espagne IG 67,5 Stahl Italy SRL Italie IG 67,5 Stahl Japan Ltd Japon IG 67,5 Stahl Kimya Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd Sirketi Turquie IG 67,5 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 15/17 Stahl Korea Ltd République de Corée IG 67,5 Stahl Leather Chemicals HK Limited Hong Kong IG 67,5 Stahl Netherlands BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl Pakistan (private) Ltd Pakistan IG 67,5 Stahl Parent BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl Performance Powder Coatings SL Espagne IG 56,7 Stahl Switzerland GmbH Suisse IG 67,5 Stahl Taiwan Ltd Taïwan IG 67,5 Stahl Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd Chine IG 67,5 Stahl Treasury BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Stahl UK Ltd Royaume-Uni IG 67,5 Stahl Uruguay SA Uruguay IG 67,5 Winvest Part BV Pays-Bas IG 67,5 Détail des filiales de Tsebo Group Raison sociale Country Méthode de % consolidation d'intérêt Allterrain Management Ltd (Mauritius) Mauritius IG 63,8 Allterrain Management Nigeria Ltd Nigeria IG 63,8 Allterrain Services DRC SARL Democratic Republic of the IG 57,4 Congo Allterrain Services Liberia Ltd Liberia IG 63,8 Allterrain Services SARL Mali IG 63,8 Allterrain Services Burkina SARL Burkina Faso IG 63,8 Allterrain Services Cote d'Ivoire SARL Ivory Coast IG 63,8 Allterrain Services Inc British Virgin Islands IG 63,8 Allterrain Services Kenya Ltd Kenya IG 38,3 Allterrain Services Ltd Zambia IG 63,2 Allterrain Services Sierra Leone Ltd Sierra Leone IG 63,8 Allterrain Services Tanzania Ltd United Republic of Tanzania IG 63,8 Allterrain Uganda Ltd Uganda IG 32,5 ATS Guinee SARLU Guinea IG 63,8 ATS Inc Mauritius Mauritius IG 63,8 Catering Contracts Management (Pty) Ltd Namibia IG 30,4 Fedics Food Services (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd Botswana IG 38,3 Fedics Food Services (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd Eswatini IG 63,8 Fedics Services Lesotho (Pty) Ltd Lesotho IG 39,6 Haritage Caterers (Pty) Ltd Namibia IG 16,0 Retse Outsourcing Africa Mauritius IG 31,9 Servco Catering Lda Mozambique IG 63,8 Tsebo Botswana Botswana IG 63,8 Tsebo Cameroon Cameroon IG 63,8 Tsebo Egypt Egypt IG 63,8 Tsebo Egypt Investments (Mauritius) (formerly Tsebo Catering Mauritius IG 63,8 Mauritius) Tsebo Facilities Solutions Kenya Kenya IG 63,2 Tsebo Facilities Solutions Mozambique Mozambique IG 63,8 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 16/17 Tsebo Facilities Solutions Namibia Namibia IG 63,8 Tsebo Facilities Solutions Nigeria Nigeria IG 63,2 Tsebo Facilities Solutions Uganda Uganda IG 63,2 Tsebo Facilities Solutions Zambia Zambia IG 57,4 Tsebo Gabon Gabon IG 63,8 Tsebo Gambia Gambia IG 63,8 Tsebo Ghana Ghana IG 60,6 Tsebo Holdings SA (Pty) Ltd South Africa IG 63,8 Tsebo Intragroup (Pty) Ltd South Africa IG 42,2 Tsebo IPCo (Pty) Ltd South Africa IG 63,8 Tsebo Leasing Solutions (Pty) Ltd South Africa IG 63,8 Tsebo Rapid Nigeria Nigeria IG 63,8 Tsebo Senegal SARL Senegal IG 63,8 Tsebo Servcor (Pty) Ltd Zimbabwe IG 31,9 Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd South Africa IG 47,2 Tsebo Solutions Group AME Mauritius IG 63,8 Tsebo Solutions Group Holdings Mauritius IG 63,8 Tsebo Solutions Group International Mauritius IG 63,8 Tsebo Solutions Group Lesotho (Pty)Ltd Lesotho IG 35,1 Tsebo Solutions Group Mauritius Mauritius IG 63,8 Tsepo Catering (Pty) Ltd Namibia E 25,5 Détail des filiales de CPI Raison sociale Pays Méthode de consolidation % d'intérêt Elevator Holdco Inc États-Unis IG 96,0 Safeguard Parent Inc États-Unis IG 96,0 Safeguard Midco Inc États-Unis IG 96,0 Safeguard Purchaser LLC États-Unis IG 96,0 TEI Holdings Inc États-Unis IG 96,0 Crisis Prevention Institute Inc États-Unis IG 96,0 CPI Training HK Limited Hong Kong IG 96,0 CPI International Limited Royaume-Uni IG 96,0 Pivotal Education Limited Royaume-Uni IG 96,0 Pivotal Education Australia Pty Limited Australie IG 96,0 Document annexe aux comptes consolidés 2019 17/17 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Wendel SE published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2020 09:14:03 UTC

