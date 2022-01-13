Connexion
Synthèse

Wendel : TÜV Austria certifies Constantia Flexibles EcoPressoLid

13/01/2022 | 09:11
With an annual growth rate* of 7.07 percent, the market for coffee capsules has high potential. Therefore, the demand and urgency to offer more sustainable solutions are also increasing. Constantia Flexibles developed EcoPressoLid in collaboration with selected capsule producers and machine manufacturers. Now the next generation of lids has arrived. "With EcoPressoLid, we meet customer expectations by offering a compostable, convenient solution with high barrier properties and therefore a high quality," explains Paolo Battiston, Product Manager Coffee Capsule Solutions at Constantia Flexibles. "The strong interest of brands all over the world shows us that we are on the right track," Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles on the business development.

*) Source: Coffee Pods and Capsules Market | 2021 - 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth - Mordor Intelligence

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 8 309 M 9 506 M -
Résultat net 2021 114 M 130 M -
Dette nette 2021 3 143 M 3 596 M -
PER 2021 40,1x
Rendement 2021 2,85%
Capitalisation 4 564 M 5 213 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,93x
VE / CA 2022 0,83x
Nbr Employés 88 344
Flottant -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WENDEL-0.85%5 213
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.34%42 137
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-5.31%24 905
BUREAU VERITAS SA-4.35%14 412
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-3.06%12 040
EDENRED SE2.69%11 856