Wendel : TÜV Austria certifies Constantia Flexibles EcoPressoLid

With an annual growth rate* of 7.07 percent, the market for coffee capsules has high potential. Therefore, the demand and urgency to offer more sustainable solutions are also increasing. Constantia Flexibles developed EcoPressoLid in collaboration with selected capsule producers and machine manufacturers. Now the next generation of lids has arrived. "With EcoPressoLid, we meet customer expectations by offering a compostable, convenient solution with high barrier properties and therefore a high quality," explains Paolo Battiston, Product Manager Coffee Capsule Solutions at Constantia Flexibles. "The strong interest of brands all over the world shows us that we are on the right track," Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles on the business development.

*) Source: Coffee Pods and Capsules Market | 2021 - 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth - Mordor Intelligence