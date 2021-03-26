Connexion
Wendel

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

Wendel : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. FY 2020 Bondholder Call

26/03/2021 | 13:53
24 March 2021: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that a conference call for the holders of the Notes to discuss the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the 'FY 2020 Results') will take place on Tuesday 30 March 2021, at 2pm London time.

The FY 2020 Results, as well as the results presentation to be discussed during the above-mentioned conference call, will be published on the IHS Towers website on or around Monday 29 March2021.

The conference call dial-in numbers are +44 20 3936 2999 or +1 646 664 1960. The call passcode is 010968.

The Issuer also announces that Rhonda Wells, the former Group Finance Controller of IHS Holding Limited (the Issuer's ultimate parent), will succeed Olivier Angot as CFO of IHS' Nigerian entities.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 12:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 8 096 M 9 538 M -
Résultat net 2021 242 M 285 M -
Dette nette 2021 4 835 M 5 696 M -
PER 2021 19,4x
Rendement 2021 2,93%
Capitalisation 4 579 M 5 393 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,16x
VE / CA 2022 1,09x
Nbr Employés 88 344
Flottant 57,5%
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WENDEL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 125,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 104,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL6.69%5 339
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.64%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE SE13.82%21 174
LG CORP.0.57%14 129
EDENRED-4.24%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA11.49%12 728
