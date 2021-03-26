Wendel : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. FY 2020 Bondholder Call

24 March 2021: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that a conference call for the holders of the Notes to discuss the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the 'FY 2020 Results') will take place on Tuesday 30 March 2021, at 2pm London time.

The FY 2020 Results, as well as the results presentation to be discussed during the above-mentioned conference call, will be published on the IHS Towers website on or around Monday 29 March2021.

The conference call dial-in numbers are +44 20 3936 2999 or +1 646 664 1960. The call passcode is 010968.

The Issuer also announces that Rhonda Wells, the former Group Finance Controller of IHS Holding Limited (the Issuer's ultimate parent), will succeed Olivier Angot as CFO of IHS' Nigerian entities.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com