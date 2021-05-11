Connexion
Wendel : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. Q1 2021 Bondholder Call

11/05/2021 | 09:55
10 May 2021: IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. (the 'Issuer') hereby announces that a conference call for the holders of the Notes to discuss the unaudited interim financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2021 (the 'Q1 2021 Results') will take place on Thursday 13 May 2021, at 2pm London time.

The Q1 2021 Results, as well as the results presentation to be discussed during the above-mentioned conference call, will be published on the IHS Towers website in advance of the call.

The conference call dial-in numbers are +44 20 3936 2999 or +1 646 664 1960. The call passcode is 082218.

For further information, please contact: investorrelations@ihstowers.com

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
