Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Wendel : Richard Kelsey confirmed as new CFO of Constantia Flexibles

29/03/2021 | 20:01
After a transition period of several months, Richard Kelsey took over the CFO tasks at Constantia Flexibles following Tanja Dreilich, on April 1. Tanja Dreilich left the company by the end of 2020 to take on new professional challenges.

Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles states: 'Richard and his team have made a very valued contribution in the last few months and I am happy to confirm him as our permanent CFO. I wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to further valuable contributions to the success of Constantia Flexibles.'

Richard Kelsey joined Constantia Flexibles in October 2010 as Group Head of M&A subsequently assuming the responsibility of Group Controlling & Accounting for three years before taking on the role of SVP Finance Consumer Division on July 1, 2020. Since October 2020 he has been interim CFO of Contantia Flexibles.

Photo: Richard Kelsey ©Christian Mikes

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 18:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 8 058 M 9 489 M -
Résultat net 2021 242 M 284 M -
Dette nette 2021 4 483 M 5 279 M -
PER 2021 19,4x
Rendement 2021 2,93%
Capitalisation 4 566 M 5 385 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,12x
VE / CA 2022 1,09x
Nbr Employés 88 344
Flottant 57,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 123,57 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 104,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,45%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL6.38%5 339
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.94%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.45%21 174
LG CORP.1.94%14 129
EDENRED-4.98%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA10.75%12 728
