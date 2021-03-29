Wendel : Richard Kelsey confirmed as new CFO of Constantia Flexibles

After a transition period of several months, Richard Kelsey took over the CFO tasks at Constantia Flexibles following Tanja Dreilich, on April 1. Tanja Dreilich left the company by the end of 2020 to take on new professional challenges.

Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles states: 'Richard and his team have made a very valued contribution in the last few months and I am happy to confirm him as our permanent CFO. I wish him all the best in his new role and look forward to further valuable contributions to the success of Constantia Flexibles.'

Richard Kelsey joined Constantia Flexibles in October 2010 as Group Head of M&A subsequently assuming the responsibility of Group Controlling & Accounting for three years before taking on the role of SVP Finance Consumer Division on July 1, 2020. Since October 2020 he has been interim CFO of Contantia Flexibles.

Photo: Richard Kelsey ©Christian Mikes