ETFs positionnés sur WENDELETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Listed Private Equity - USD2.75%1.32%-NC
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR2.3%-0.09%France
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial Service...0.8%2.88%Europe
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE) - EUR0.42%-0.05%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.31%0.74%Europe
SPDR MSCI Europe Financials - EUR0.21%-0.17%-NC
IShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Acc...0.2%-0.20%-NC
IShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF - USD0.2%-0.45%Europe
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.19%-0.55%France
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedged - USD0.19%0.28%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - USD Hedged Acc...0.19%0.26%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity GBP Hedged - GBP0.19%-0.09%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity - CHF Hedged Acc...0.19%0.00%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Acc - EUR0.19%0.28%Europe
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.17%-0.44%France
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.17%-0.64%France
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustainability ...0.16%4.11%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.15%0.14%Europe
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU - DR - C - EUR0.12%-0.02%-Europe
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - DR -...0.12%0.05%-NC
Lyxor MSCI EMU Value (DR) - Dist - EUR0.11%-0.66%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) - A...0.11%0.87%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Value A-dis - EUR0.11%-0.46%Europe
Invesco MSCI Europe ESG Leaders Catholic P...0.08%0.21%-NC
AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG UNIVERSAL SELECT - DR...0.08%0.10%-Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.07%0.00%Europe
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) - Acc ...0.06%0.37%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.06%0.09%Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.06%0.23%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.06%0.04%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.06%-0.84%-Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.06%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.06%0.05%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.06%0.05%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.06%-1.71%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.06%0.09%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.06%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.06%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.06%0.13%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.06%0.46%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.06%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.06%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.06%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.06%0.28%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.06%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.06%0.67%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.06%0.00%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.06%-0.12%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.06%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.06%0.32%-Europe
1  2  3Suiv.



Décryptage
Transactions d'initiés : sagas familiales, situations spéciales et valeurs technologiques au menu de ce début d'année
Graphique WENDEL
Durée : Période :
Wendel : Graphique analyse technique Wendel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 116,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 132,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WENDEL18.43%6 036
CINTAS CORPORATION8.22%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.57%24 313
LG CORP.6.27%15 059
EDENRED SE4.33%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.17%14 486