WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
ETFs positionnés sur WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD-0.48%2.54%Etats UnisActions - Transport
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-0.70%0.36%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.54%0.30%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-0.01%0.19%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD0.27%0.12%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.49%0.11%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.15%0.09%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Werner Enterprises, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Werner Enterprises, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,25 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 48,23 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.22.97%3 276
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.27.58%29 039
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.25.50%18 013
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.41.95%6 915
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.75%6 607
SAIA, INC.31.81%6 249
