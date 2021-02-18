Connexion
WESBANCO, INC.

WESBANCO, INC.

(WSBC)
  Rapport
18/02 20:42:26
30.72 USD   -1.00%
2020WESBANCO, INC. : Détachement de dividende
2020WESBANCO, INC. : Détachement de dividende
2020WESBANCO, INC. : Détachement de dividende
ETFs positionnés sur WESBANCO, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF - USD2.69%0.29%Etats UnisActions - Banques
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...1.35%0.28%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...0.77%0.28%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-6.93%0.25%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.91%0.07%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD-0.19%0.03%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...0.55%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Graphique WESBANCO, INC.
WesBanco, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique WesBanco, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 33,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,35%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,32%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESBANCO, INC.3.57%2 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.19%442 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.53%297 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.39%276 868
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%214 395
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.98%207 871
