WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. 
ETFs positionnés sur WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...1.47%0.37%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...1.24%0.28%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF - USD1.00%0.20%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.14%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD2.31%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...1.65%0.03%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
WESCO International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique WESCO International, Inc.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 61,91 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,97 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 98,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,11%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-22.60%2 300
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.81%115 945
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED123.03%81 940
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.86%70 096
NIDEC CORPORATION35.62%56 021
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.23.72%52 767
