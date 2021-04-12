Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...3.88%1.23%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...1.92%0.76%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...0.00%0.18%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...1.33%0.17%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...1.36%0.16%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
Durée : Période :
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,55 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 101,00 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,52%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.25.81%9 845
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.23.50%9 845
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION65.73%6 563
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.44.25%4 948
CANFOR CORPORATION31.68%3 017
STELLA-JONES INC.10.09%2 653
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ