Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WST   US9553061055

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:00:49 17/02/2023
312.03 USD   -2.42%
16:18West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
16:17West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : Morningstar n'est plus neutre mais vendeur
ZM
16/02Principaux gagnants de la mi-journée
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

17/02/2023 | 16:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
16:18West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : KeyBanc Capital ..
ZM
16:17West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : Morningstar n'es..
ZM
16/02Principaux gagnants de la mi-journée
MT
16/02Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé son..
MT
16/02Transcript : West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 1..
CI
16/02West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se termi..
CI
16/02West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) annon..
CI
16/02Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et des ventes nettes de West Pharmaceutical Services au qu..
MT
16/02Marketmind : La croissance l'emporte sur les taux
ZR
16/02West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 202..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 841 M - 2 662 M
Résultat net 2022 603 M - 565 M
Tréso. nette 2022 513 M - 481 M
PER 2022 39,5x
Rendement 2022 0,22%
Capitalisation 23 674 M 23 674 M 22 177 M
VE / CA 2022 8,15x
VE / CA 2023 7,75x
Nbr Employés 10 065
Flottant 97,7%
Graphique WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Durée : Période :
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 319,77 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 306,56 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,13%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Mark Green President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard J. Birkett Senior VP, Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Silji Abraham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas W. Hofmann Independent Director
Mark A. Buthman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.18.62%23 674
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-2.29%184 958
MEDTRONIC PLC8.71%112 001
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.86%68 687
DEXCOM, INC.3.55%45 311
HOYA CORPORATION7.91%36 458