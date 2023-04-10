Recherche avancée
    WST   US9553061055

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
10/04/2023
346.61 USD   +0.55%
17:01West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
22/03Vente d'initié : West Pharmaceutical Services
MT
22/03Transcript : West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Presents at KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, Mar-22-2023 09:00 AM
CI
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre

10/04/2023 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 2 952 M - 2 706 M
Résultat net 2023 568 M - 521 M
Tréso. nette 2023 677 M - 621 M
PER 2023 46,0x
Rendement 2023 0,26%
Capitalisation 25 556 M 25 556 M 23 427 M
VE / CA 2023 8,43x
VE / CA 2024 7,57x
Nbr Employés 10 700
Flottant 97,5%
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 344,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 343,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,38%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Mark Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard J. Birkett Senior VP, Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Silji Abraham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas W. Hofmann Independent Director
Mark A. Buthman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.46.47%25 556
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-4.43%182 363
MEDTRONIC PLC3.32%106 833
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.15%72 307
DEXCOM, INC.-0.68%43 597
HOYA CORPORATION11.33%38 050
