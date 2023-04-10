|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 952 M
|Résultat net 2023
568 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
677 M
|PER 2023
|46,0x
|Rendement 2023
|0,26%
|Capitalisation
25 556 M
|VE / CA 2023
|8,43x
|VE / CA 2024
|7,57x
|Nbr Employés
|10 700
|Flottant
|97,5%
Tendances analyse technique WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|344,72 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|343,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-0,38%
