  Western Alliance Bancorporation
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Alliance Bancorporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:34:41 13/03/2023
21.90 USD   -55.61%
18:03Western Alliance Bancorporation : BofA Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
15:56SVB Financial entame une révision stratégique alors que la FDIC transfère les dépôts bancaires à la nouvelle Bridge Bank
MT
14:17Les traders évaluent les mesures prises par les Etats-Unis pour contenir les retombées bancaires, ce qui entraîne une baisse des contrats à terme sur actions américaines en première séance du marché.
MT
Western Alliance Bancorporation : BofA Securities favorable sur le dossier

13/03/2023 | 18:03
Données financières
CA 2023 3 027 M - 2 838 M
Résultat net 2023 1 128 M - 1 058 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 4,79x
Rendement 2023 2,91%
Capitalisation 5 364 M 5 364 M 5 029 M
Capi. / CA 2023 1,77x
Capi. / CA 2024 1,64x
Nbr Employés 3 365
Flottant 85,2%
Graphique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Graphique analyse technique Western Alliance Bancorporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 49,34 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 74,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Beach Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-17.16%5 364
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%67 431
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%49 813
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%47 365
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.50%41 787