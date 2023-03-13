|
Western Alliance Bancorporation : BofA Securities favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2023
3 027 M
-
2 838 M
|Résultat net 2023
1 128 M
-
1 058 M
|Dette nette 2023
|PER 2023
|4,79x
|Rendement 2023
|2,91%
|Capitalisation
|
5 364 M
5 364 M
5 029 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,77x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|1,64x
|Nbr Employés
|3 365
|Flottant
|85,2%
|Graphique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|49,34 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|86,17 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|74,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs