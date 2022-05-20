Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Alliance Bancorporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WAL   US9576381092

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

(WAL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20/05 20:47:20
72.57 USD   -2.39%
20:02WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12/05WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
02/05ACHATS D'INITIÉS : Western Alliance Bancorp
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Western Alliance Bancorporation : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/05/2022 | 20:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
20:02WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12/05WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
02/05ACHATS D'INITIÉS : Western Alliance Bancorp
MT
26/04Western Alliance Bancorporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le..
CI
25/04WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
25/04WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Wedbush à l'achat
ZM
22/04WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Wedbush à l'achat
ZM
21/04Western Alliance Bancorp annonce une hausse de son bénéfice et de son revenu net au pre..
MT
21/04Earnings Flash (WAL) WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION annonce un revenu de 555,8 million..
MT
21/04Western Alliance Bancorporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 468 M - 2 339 M
Résultat net 2022 1 069 M - 1 014 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 7,50x
Rendement 2022 1,89%
Capitalisation 7 984 M 7 984 M 7 568 M
Capi. / CA 2022 3,24x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,70x
Nbr Employés 3 139
Flottant 85,9%
Graphique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Graphique analyse technique Western Alliance Bancorporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 74,35 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 116,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kenneth A. Vecchione President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale M. Gibbons Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Gary Sarver Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Semonovich Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy W. Boothe Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION-31.05%7 984
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.96%155 086
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.4.94%70 392
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%62 784
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.26%59 676
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519