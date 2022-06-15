|
Western Alliance Bancorporation : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 468 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 069 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|7,35x
|Rendement 2022
|1,93%
|Capitalisation
7 825 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|3,17x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,65x
|Nbr Employés
|3 139
|Flottant
|85,9%
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|72,87 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|116,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|59,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs