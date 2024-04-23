Western Alliance Bancorporation est une holding bancaire. La société propose une gamme complète de services personnalisés de gestion des prêts, des dépôts et de la trésorerie, y compris des transferts de fonds et d'autres offres de paiement numérique par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale bancaire à 100 %, la Western Alliance Bank (WAB). La WAB opère à travers cinq divisions bancaires à service complet : Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank et Torrey Pines Bank. La société fournit également une gamme de services financiers spécialisés aux entreprises clientes dans tout le pays, notamment des services bancaires hypothécaires par l'intermédiaire d'AmeriHome et des services de gestion de trésorerie au secteur des associations de propriétaires, ainsi que des services de paiement numérique pour le secteur des actions en justice collectives. Elle possède deux filiales non bancaires, CS Insurance Company (CSI) et Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI est une compagnie d'assurance captive. WATC fournit des services fiduciaires aux entreprises et des solutions d'administration de prêts à effet de levier.

Secteur Banques