Action WAL WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION
Western Alliance Bancorporation

Actions

WAL

US9576381092

Banques

Marché Fermé - Nyse
 22:00:01 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
58,67 USD +2,14 % Graphique intraday de Western Alliance Bancorporation +4,47 % -10,82 %
02:34 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
02:09 WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Western Alliance Bancorporation

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Truist Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Western Alliance Bancorporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2024
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Western Alliance Bancorporation : BPA et revenus en hausse au 1er trimestre MT
Western Alliance Bancorporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre ZM
Les banques régionales américaines devraient afficher des tendances constantes au premier trimestre, alors que les marges sont proches de leurs niveaux les plus bas, selon RBC MT
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Bowyer Research dépose une déclaration de sollicitation exemptée auprès de Western Alliance Bancorporation CI
Western Alliance Bancorporation nomme Paulina Woo Senior Director CI
Western Alliance Bancorporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 1er mars 2024 CI
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities moins optimiste ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat ZM
Les coûts des dépôts et les services bancaires hypothécaires de Western Alliance Bancorp bénéficieront de la baisse des taux d'intérêt, selon Wedbush MT
Transcript : Western Alliance Bancorporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
Western Alliance Bancorporation : BPA et revenus en baisse au 4ème trimestre MT
Western Alliance Bancorporation publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Western Alliance Bancorporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : BofA Securities reste à l'achat ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Opinion positive de Truist Securities ZM
Les actions des banques américaines devraient continuer à progresser grâce à l'espoir d'une croissance des prêts après la baisse des taux d'intérêt RE

Graphique Western Alliance Bancorporation
Profil Société

Western Alliance Bancorporation est une holding bancaire. La société propose une gamme complète de services personnalisés de gestion des prêts, des dépôts et de la trésorerie, y compris des transferts de fonds et d'autres offres de paiement numérique par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale bancaire à 100 %, la Western Alliance Bank (WAB). La WAB opère à travers cinq divisions bancaires à service complet : Alliance Bank of Arizona, Bank of Nevada, Bridge Bank, First Independent Bank et Torrey Pines Bank. La société fournit également une gamme de services financiers spécialisés aux entreprises clientes dans tout le pays, notamment des services bancaires hypothécaires par l'intermédiaire d'AmeriHome et des services de gestion de trésorerie au secteur des associations de propriétaires, ainsi que des services de paiement numérique pour le secteur des actions en justice collectives. Elle possède deux filiales non bancaires, CS Insurance Company (CSI) et Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI est une compagnie d'assurance captive. WATC fournit des services fiduciaires aux entreprises et des solutions d'administration de prêts à effet de levier.
Banques
12/06/2024 - Assemblée générale
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
57,44 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
75,53 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+31,49 %
