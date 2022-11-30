Recherche avancée
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 29/11/2022
36.03 USD   -0.22%
14:01Western Digital : Mizuho Securities est neutre
10/11Enovix nomme Ajay Marathe directeur de l'exploitation
02/11Factbox - Les constructeurs de navires réduisent leurs dépenses alors que le boom de la demande fait place au ralentissement.
Western Digital : Mizuho Securities est neutre

30/11/2022 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur WESTERN DIGITAL
Western Digital : Mizuho Securities est neutre
Enovix nomme Ajay Marathe directeur de l'exploitation
Factbox - Les constructeurs de navires réduisent leurs dépenses alors que le boom de la..
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - Jeudi 27 octobre 2022
Western Digital : les profits et les objectifs ne sont pas à la hauteur ..
Western Digital : baisse des revenus et du bénéfice non GAAP au premier ..
Western Digital Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour le premier trimestre ..
Western Digital Corporation fournit des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour le deuxiè..
Kioxia et Western Digital célèbrent l'inauguration de Fab7 à Yokkaichi, au Japon
Kioxia et Western Digital annoncent l'ouverture de la Fab7 à Yokkaichi, au Japon
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTERN DIGITAL
Données financières
CA 2023 13 488 M - 13 045 M
Résultat net 2023 -443 M - -428 M
Dette nette 2023 5 730 M - 5 542 M
PER 2023 -38,9x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 11 445 M 11 445 M 11 068 M
VE / CA 2023 1,27x
VE / CA 2024 1,02x
Nbr Employés 65 000
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique WESTERN DIGITAL
Western Digital : Graphique analyse technique Western Digital | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN DIGITAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 36,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,04 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-44.63%11 445
HP INC.-22.46%33 285
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.52%31 898
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.97%19 804
NETAPP, INC.-21.11%15 605
NINESTAR CORPORATION12.88%10 631