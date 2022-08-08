Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 05/08/2022
47.09 USD   -5.65%
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Opinion positive de Mizuho Securities
ZM
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier
ZM
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Western Digital : Opinion positive de Mizuho Securities

08/08/2022 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur WESTERN DIGITAL
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Opinion positive de Mizuho Securities
ZM
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Citigroup favorable sur le dossier
ZM
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus
ZM
14:01WESTERN DIGITAL : Benchmark Capital révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
05/08MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les valeurs technologiques glissent sur fond de nouvelles inquié..
MT
05/08MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Tech
MT
05/08Western Digital annonce une baisse de ses bénéfices et de son chiffre d'affaires pour l..
MT
05/08Les prévisions pour le premier trimestre fiscal de Western Digital sont inférieures aux..
MT
05/08Western Digital Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour le quatrième trimestr..
CI
05/08Western Digital Corporation publie ses résultats financiers pour l'exercice complet clo..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTERN DIGITAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 18 857 M - 18 566 M
Résultat net 2022 1 551 M - 1 527 M
Dette nette 2022 4 631 M - 4 560 M
PER 2022 9,45x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 14 747 M 14 747 M 14 520 M
VE / CA 2022 1,03x
VE / CA 2023 1,21x
Nbr Employés 65 600
Flottant 99,6%
Graphique WESTERN DIGITAL
Durée : Période :
Western Digital : Graphique analyse technique Western Digital | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN DIGITAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 47,09 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 63,74 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-27.79%14 747
HP INC.-10.86%34 701
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.16%33 581
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.35%16 899
NETAPP, INC.-21.33%15 902