Western Digital : Opinion positive de Stifel Nicolaus
Données financières
|CA 2022
18 857 M
18 566 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 551 M
1 527 M
|Dette nette 2022
4 631 M
4 560 M
|PER 2022
|9,45x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
14 747 M
14 747 M
14 520 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,03x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,21x
|Nbr Employés
|65 600
|Flottant
|99,6%
|Graphique WESTERN DIGITAL
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN DIGITAL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|47,09 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|63,74 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|35,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs