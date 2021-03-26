Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Western Digital Corporation    WDC

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

(WDC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Western Digital Corporation : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

26/03/2021 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
16:01WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION  : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/03WESTERN DIGITAL  : Goldman Sachs désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
19/02WESTERN DIGITAL  : Kioxia et Western Digital annoncent la mémoire flash 3D de 6e..
BU
30/01WESTERN DIGITAL  : Summit Insights Group adopte une opinion positive
ZM
30/01WESTERN DIGITAL  : Evercore ISI relève son opinion
ZM
29/01Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street Vendredi 29 janvier 2020
AO
29/01BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
29/01WESTERN DIGITAL  : les comptes surprennent favorablement
AO
2020MARCHÉ  : fin de séance un peu décevante à Wall Street
CF
2020BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 16 084 M - 13 644 M
Résultat net 2021 115 M - 97,2 M
Dette nette 2021 5 896 M - 5 001 M
PER 2021 168x
Rendement 2021 0,18%
Capitalisation 19 606 M 19 606 M 16 631 M
VE / CA 2021 1,59x
VE / CA 2022 1,27x
Nbr Employés 63 800
Flottant 97,6%
Graphique WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Western Digital Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Western Digital Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 32
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,96 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert K. Eulau Chief Financial Office & Executive VP
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Kathleen A. Cote Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION14.93%20 998
NETAPP, INC.3.61%15 315
PURE STORAGE, INC.-6.46%6 599
AMETHYSTUM STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-31.52%752
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.11.28%669
NETLIST, INC.206.82%383
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ