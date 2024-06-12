Action WDC WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Western Digital Corporation

Actions

WDC

US9581021055

Matériel informatique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:54:29 12/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
78,51 USD +2,60 % Graphique intraday de Western Digital Corporation +2,12 % +49,95 %
15:05 WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Fox Advisors toujours à l'achat ZM
11/06 WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Susquehanna persiste à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Western Digital Corporation

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Fox Advisors toujours à l'achat ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Susquehanna persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation - Special Call
Western Digital présente un nouveau cadre de stockage AI Data Cycle pour aider les clients à capturer la valeur de l'IA CI
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation Presents at BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference, Jun-04-2024 10:40 AM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Loop Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation Presents at TD Cowen?s 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, May-30-2024 09:05 AM
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference, May-29-2024 03:20 PM
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation Presents at The 52nd J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, May-20-2024 08:00 AM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Argus n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Les prévisions de Western Digital sont " très prudentes " dans un contexte de tendances favorables pour la NAND et les disques durs, selon Wedbush MT
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Evercore ISI confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : BNP Paribas Exane n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Baird persiste à l'achat ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Rosenblatt Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs optimiste sur le dossier ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Rosenblatt Securities ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Loop Capital maintient son opinion neutre ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Benchmark Company favorable au dossier ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre ZM
Western Digital dépasse les attentes en matière de bénéfices grâce à la demande des clients de l'informatique en nuage RE
Western Digital enregistre un bénéfice au troisième trimestre fiscal, le chiffre d'affaires augmente et fixe des perspectives pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal MT
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2024

Profil Société

Western Digital Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de disques durs. Le groupe propose, sous les marques Western Digital et WD, des disques durs internes et externes destinés aux PC, aux ordinateurs portables, aux serveurs, aux stations de travail, aux réseaux de stockage ainsi qu'aux appareils électroniques grand public. La commercialisation des produits est assurée notamment auprès des constructeurs de systèmes, des revendeurs et des détaillants. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (28%), Amérique (4,5%), Chine (24,3%), Asie (25,7%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (17,5%).
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
31/07/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Western Digital Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
27
Dernier Cours de Cloture
76,52 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
87,67 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,57 %
Secteur Appareils de stockage

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Action Western Digital Corporation
+46,11 % 24,99 Md
PURE STORAGE, INC. Action Pure Storage, Inc.
+86,65 % 21,64 Md
SHANNON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Action Shannon Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.
+0,30 % 2,14 Md
QUANTA STORAGE INC. Action Quanta Storage Inc.
+30,49 % 919 M
INNODISK CORPORATION Action Innodisk Corporation
-3,21 % 824 M
NETAC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Netac Technology Co., Ltd.
-35,60 % 623 M
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC. Action Argosy Research Inc.
-7,87 % 439 M
NETLIST, INC. Action Netlist, Inc.
-24,47 % 363 M
JCY INTERNATIONAL Action JCY International
+261,36 % 358 M
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Action Austriacard Holdings AG
-6,35 % 234 M
Appareils de stockage
