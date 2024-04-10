Action WDC WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
Western Digital Corporation

Actions

WDC

US9581021055

Matériel informatique

 17:16:40 10/04/2024
71,4 USD -1,72 % Graphique intraday de Western Digital Corporation +0,10 % +36,89 %
17:01 WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Susquehanna confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
09/04 WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Western Digital Corporation

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Susquehanna confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Les valeurs des puces en hausse après des nouvelles positives du secteur DP
Wall Street : les pertes de jeudi en grande partie effacées CF
Wall Street : efface 80% des pertes du 4/4, repli hebdo -0,9% CF
Les actions de Western Digital augmentent après le relèvement de Rosenblatt Securities MT
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Rosenblatt Securities passe de neutre à achat ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Evercore ISI favorable sur le dossier ZM
L'imagination de l'IA propulse Micron à un niveau record DP
Wall Street en hausse après des records AW
Wall Street ouvre en hausse avec la "tech" et après la Fed RE
Wall St s'apprête à monter, la Fed renforçant les espoirs de baisse des taux, les fabricants de puces se redressent RE
Point marchés-L'appétit pour le risque tire les actions après la Fed et la BNS RE
L'imagination de l'IA donne des ailes à Micron - Tout le secteur des puces en profite DP
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Opinion positive de BofA Securities ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : Rosenblatt Securities est neutre ZM
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Un initié de Western Digital a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 660 223 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Western Digital Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 11:00 AM
Western Digital nomme David Goeckeler CEO désigné pour l'activité Flash, Irving Tan CEO pour l'activité HDD MT
Le PDG de Western Digital, M. Goeckeler, dirigera l'unité de mémoire flash après la scission RE
Western Digital Corp. annonce des changements de direction CI
Western Digital annonce que JCET achètera 80% de SanDisk Semiconductor pour 624 millions de dollars MT
Le groupe chinois JCET rachète à Western Digital une participation dans un site de production de mémoires flash RE
JCET rachète 80 % des parts de l'unité de SanDisk China RE

Graphique Western Digital Corporation
Profil Société

Western Digital Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de disques durs. Le groupe propose, sous les marques Western Digital et WD, des disques durs internes et externes destinés aux PC, aux ordinateurs portables, aux serveurs, aux stations de travail, aux réseaux de stockage ainsi qu'aux appareils électroniques grand public. La commercialisation des produits est assurée notamment auprès des constructeurs de systèmes, des revendeurs et des détaillants. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (28%), Amérique (4,5%), Chine (24,3%), Asie (25,7%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (17,5%).
Matériel informatique
25/04/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
26
Dernier Cours de Cloture
72,65 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
72,92 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+0,38 %
Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Action Western Digital Corporation
+37,08 % 23,72 Md
PURE STORAGE, INC. Action Pure Storage, Inc.
+46,59 % 17,13 Md
SHANNON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Action Shannon Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.
+16,90 % 2,5 Md
INNODISK CORPORATION Action Innodisk Corporation
+0,48 % 865 M
QUANTA STORAGE INC. Action Quanta Storage Inc.
+20,61 % 859 M
NETAC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Action Netac Technology Co., Ltd.
-23,00 % 747 M
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC. Action Argosy Research Inc.
0,00 % 482 M
NETLIST, INC. Action Netlist, Inc.
-31,91 % 340 M
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Action Austriacard Holdings AG
-0,32 % 256 M
INFORTREND TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Infortrend Technology, Inc.
+2,82 % 187 M
