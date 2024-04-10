Western Digital Corporation est spécialisé dans la conception, la fabrication et la commercialisation de disques durs. Le groupe propose, sous les marques Western Digital et WD, des disques durs internes et externes destinés aux PC, aux ordinateurs portables, aux serveurs, aux stations de travail, aux réseaux de stockage ainsi qu'aux appareils électroniques grand public. La commercialisation des produits est assurée notamment auprès des constructeurs de systèmes, des revendeurs et des détaillants. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (28%), Amérique (4,5%), Chine (24,3%), Asie (25,7%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (17,5%).

Secteur Matériel informatique