Western Midstream Partners, LP
Western Midstream Partners, LP

Actions

WES

US9586691035

Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:02:42 13/05/2024
37,22 USD +2,73 % Graphique intraday de Western Midstream Partners, LP +4,80 % +27,65 %
18:19 WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
09/05 Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Western Midstream Partners, LP

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : UBS conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024
Western Midstream Partners : hausse du revenu net et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre MT
Western Midstream Partners, LP présente ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Mizuho Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Les plus grandes transactions du secteur pétrolier et gazier depuis le début du siècle RE
Western Midstream Partners, Lp annonce une distribution pour le premier trimestre 2024, payable le 15 mai 2024 CI
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Wolfe Research de vendeur à neutre sur le dossier ZM
CERAWEEK - Les sociétés américaines d'oléoducs et de gazoducs s'apprêtent à suivre leurs plus gros clients dans les fusions et acquisitions RE
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Raymond James neutre sur le dossier ZM
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : RBC Capital Markets n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Citigroup n'est plus à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2024
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Western Midstream Partners : baisse du bénéfice net au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires, hausse des actions MT
Enterprise Products Partners va acquérir une participation dans Panola ; clôture des transactions Whitethorn et Enterprise EF78 MT
Western Midstream Partners : baisse du bénéfice net au 4ème trimestre, hausse du chiffre d'affaires MT
Western Midstream Partners, LP publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Western Midstream Partners, LP publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) a acquis la participation restante de 25% dans Enterprise EF78 LLC auprès de Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). CI
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) a acquis auprès de Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) la participation restante de 20 % dans Whitethorn Pipeline Company LLC. CI

Graphique Western Midstream Partners, LP
Profil Société

Western Midstream Partners, LP acquiert, possède, développe et exploite des actifs du secteur intermédiaire. La société a pour activité la collecte, la compression, le traitement, la transformation et le transport de gaz naturel, la collecte, la stabilisation et le transport de condensats, de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et de pétrole brut, ainsi que la collecte et l'élimination de l'eau produite. Les actifs intermédiaires de la société sont situés au Texas, au Nouveau-Mexique, au Colorado, en Utah et au Wyoming. En outre, en sa qualité de transformateur de gaz naturel, la société achète et vend du gaz naturel, des LGN et des condensats pour son propre compte et en tant qu'agent de ses clients dans le cadre de certains contrats. Les filiales de la société comprennent Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC et Western Midstream Operating, LP.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing
Agenda
06/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Western Midstream Partners, LP

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
36,23 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
35,83 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,09 %
