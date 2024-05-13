Western Midstream Partners, LP acquiert, possède, développe et exploite des actifs du secteur intermédiaire. La société a pour activité la collecte, la compression, le traitement, la transformation et le transport de gaz naturel, la collecte, la stabilisation et le transport de condensats, de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et de pétrole brut, ainsi que la collecte et l'élimination de l'eau produite. Les actifs intermédiaires de la société sont situés au Texas, au Nouveau-Mexique, au Colorado, en Utah et au Wyoming. En outre, en sa qualité de transformateur de gaz naturel, la société achète et vend du gaz naturel, des LGN et des condensats pour son propre compte et en tant qu'agent de ses clients dans le cadre de certains contrats. Les filiales de la société comprennent Western Midstream Operating GP, LLC, Western Midstream Services, LLC, Western Midstream Services Holdings, LLC et Western Midstream Operating, LP.