Western Midstream Partners, LP
Actions
WES
US9586691035
Pétrole et gaz - raffinage / marketing
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|37,22 USD
|+2,73 %
|+4,80 %
|+27,65 %
|18:19
|WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
|09/05
|Transcript : Western Midstream Partners, LP, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 09, 2024
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+27,85 %
|13,78 Md
|+8,53 %
|228 Md
|+25,18 %
|102 Md
|+20,11 %
|63,26 Md
|+9,03 %
|61,73 Md
|+20,03 %
|51,05 Md
|+25,77 %
|37,43 Md
|+21,83 %
|26,2 Md
|-13,38 %
|20,63 Md
|+10,78 %
|19,45 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action WES
- Actualités Western Midstream Partners, LP
- Western Midstream Partners, LP : UBS conserve son opinion neutre