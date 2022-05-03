|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
8 411 M
-
8 006 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
834 M
-
794 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
3 417 M
-
3 253 M
|PER 2022
|22,7x
|Rendement 2022
|0,65%
|
|Capitalisation
|
16 791 M
16 791 M
15 981 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,40x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,21x
|Nbr Employés
|25 000
|Flottant
|77,1%
|
|Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|89,91 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|106,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,3%
