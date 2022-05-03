Connexion
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  02/05 22:03:20
91.93 USD   +2.25%
01:00WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
28/04WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Wolfe Research n'est plus vendeur
ZM
27/04Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat

03/05/2022 | 01:00
Données financières
CA 2022 8 411 M - 8 006 M
Résultat net 2022 834 M - 794 M
Dette nette 2022 3 417 M - 3 253 M
PER 2022 22,7x
Rendement 2022 0,65%
Capitalisation 16 791 M 16 791 M 15 981 M
VE / CA 2022 2,40x
VE / CA 2023 2,21x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 77,1%
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 89,91 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 106,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.39%16 422
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-17.08%20 223
STADLER RAIL AG-11.12%3 646
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-8.15%2 312
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-8.17%1 648
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-6.93%1 392