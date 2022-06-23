Connexion
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:21 23/06/2022
83.32 USD   -0.51%
15:01WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
16/06WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NYSE : WAB) a acquis le segment commercial des solutions ferroviaires ARINC de Collins Aerospace.
CI
15/06Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation annonce des nominations au conseil d'administration
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Morgan Stanley révise son opinion et passe à neutre

23/06/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 8 358 M - 7 889 M
Résultat net 2022 758 M - 715 M
Dette nette 2022 3 303 M - 3 117 M
PER 2022 21,4x
Rendement 2022 0,72%
Capitalisation 15 295 M 15 295 M 14 437 M
VE / CA 2022 2,23x
VE / CA 2023 2,04x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 77,1%
Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 83,74 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 105,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-9.09%15 295
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-15.93%20 203
STADLER RAIL AG-19.58%3 346
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.96%1 989
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-7.45%1 622
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-18.68%1 195