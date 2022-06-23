|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Morgan Stanley révise son opinion et passe à neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 358 M
-
7 889 M
|Résultat net 2022
758 M
-
715 M
|Dette nette 2022
3 303 M
-
3 117 M
|PER 2022
|21,4x
|Rendement 2022
|0,72%
|Capitalisation
15 295 M
15 295 M
14 437 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,23x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,04x
|Nbr Employés
|25 000
|Flottant
|77,1%
|Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|83,74 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|105,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|25,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs