Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Raymond James à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 267 M
-
7 839 M
|Résultat net 2022
669 M
-
635 M
|Dette nette 2022
3 206 M
-
3 040 M
|PER 2022
|28,2x
|Rendement 2022
|0,58%
|Capitalisation
18 614 M
18 614 M
17 650 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,64x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,46x
|Nbr Employés
|25 000
|Flottant
|76,7%
|Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|102,35 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|103,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|0,64%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs