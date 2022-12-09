Recherche avancée
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:04 08/12/2022
102.35 USD   +1.43%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Raymond James à l'achat

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Raymond James à l'achat

09/12/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 267 M - 7 839 M
Résultat net 2022 669 M - 635 M
Dette nette 2022 3 206 M - 3 040 M
PER 2022 28,2x
Rendement 2022 0,58%
Capitalisation 18 614 M 18 614 M 17 650 M
VE / CA 2022 2,64x
VE / CA 2023 2,46x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 76,7%
Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 102,35 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,64%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.12%18 614
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-12.64%20 378
STADLER RAIL AG-20.83%3 379
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.72%2 392
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY33.65%2 304
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-21.49%1 181