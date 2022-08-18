Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03 17/08/2022
94.64 USD   -1.76%
14:01WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
17/08Wabtec augmente sa facilité de crédit à 1,5 milliard de dollars
MT
12/08WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensus 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

18/08/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 374 M - 8 234 M
Résultat net 2022 706 M - 695 M
Dette nette 2022 3 368 M - 3 312 M
PER 2022 25,0x
Rendement 2022 0,62%
Capitalisation 17 213 M 17 213 M 16 925 M
VE / CA 2022 2,46x
VE / CA 2023 2,26x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 76,7%
Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,64 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,10%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.75%17 213
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-17.57%19 621
STADLER RAIL AG-24.94%3 144
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.47%2 242
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY24.04%2 139
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-17.21%1 055