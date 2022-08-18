|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 374 M
8 234 M
|Résultat net 2022
706 M
695 M
|Dette nette 2022
3 368 M
3 312 M
|PER 2022
|25,0x
|Rendement 2022
|0,62%
|Capitalisation
17 213 M
17 213 M
16 925 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,46x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,26x
|Nbr Employés
|25 000
|Flottant
|76,7%
|Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|94,64 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|103,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,10%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs