    WAB   US9297401088

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(WAB)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  27/04 22:03:46
90.03 USD   +4.07%
15:01WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Wolfe Research n'est plus vendeur
ZM
28/03TARO SHIMADA : L'ancien concepteur d'avions Shimada pourrait trouver une lueur d'espoir dans la morosité de Toshiba
ZR
24/03L'embardée de Toshiba de crise en crise
ZR
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : Wolfe Research n'est plus vendeur

28/04/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 420 M - 7 989 M
Résultat net 2022 - - -
Dette nette 2022 3 540 M - 3 359 M
PER 2022 24,3x
Rendement 2022 0,61%
Capitalisation 16 588 M 16 588 M 15 739 M
VE / CA 2022 2,39x
VE / CA 2023 2,17x
Nbr Employés 25 000
Flottant 78,3%
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 90,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 104,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rafael O. Santana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Olin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Albert J. Neupaver Chairman
Erich Gebhardt Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gregory Sbrocco Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.26%16 588
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-18.88%19 912
STADLER RAIL AG-13.82%3 548
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.79%2 346
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-9.62%1 616
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-5.75%1 408