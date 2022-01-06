|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation : dégradé à vendre par Wolfe Research
Données financières
|CA 2021
7 929 M
-
7 007 M
|Résultat net 2021
589 M
-
521 M
|Dette nette 2021
3 571 M
-
3 156 M
|PER 2021
|32,6x
|Rendement 2021
|0,50%
|Capitalisation
18 038 M
18 038 M
15 941 M
|VE / CA 2021
|2,73x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,51x
|Nbr Employés
|27 000
|Flottant
|78,7%
|Graphique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
96,55 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
100,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
4,40%
