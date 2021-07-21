Connexion
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Rapport
Westlake Chemical Corporation : RBC Capital Markets adopte une opinion positive

21/07/2021 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 10 160 M - 8 636 M
Résultat net 2021 1 408 M - 1 197 M
Dette nette 2021 1 968 M - 1 673 M
PER 2021 7,86x
Rendement 2021 1,36%
Capitalisation 10 340 M 10 340 M 8 789 M
VE / CA 2021 1,21x
VE / CA 2022 1,05x
Nbr Employés 9 220
Flottant 24,6%
Graphique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westlake Chemical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westlake Chemical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 109,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.10%11 699
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%112 480
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.36%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE10.05%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.32.27%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.64%34 077