Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Westlake Chemical Corporation : KeyBanc Capital Markets revoit son opinion à la hausse

12/04/2021 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
13:01WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION  : KeyBanc Capital Markets revoit son opinion à la..
ZM
18/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP  : UBS révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
15/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION  : Deutsche Bank Securities n'est plus à l'achat
ZM
01/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL  : RoyalMD Produits de bâtiment lance les panneaux façon pierr..
BU
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020WESTLAKE CHEMICAL  : Cedar RenditionsMC de RoyalMD nommé « Meilleur de l'IBS » p..
BU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 8 781 M - 7 387 M
Résultat net 2021 793 M - 667 M
Dette nette 2021 1 891 M - 1 591 M
PER 2021 14,0x
Rendement 2021 1,23%
Capitalisation 11 461 M 11 461 M 9 642 M
VE / CA 2021 1,52x
VE / CA 2022 1,40x
Nbr Employés 9 220
Flottant 24,8%
Graphique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westlake Chemical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westlake Chemical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,43 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 89,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,80%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.62%11 461
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.00%92 475
AIR LIQUIDE4.91%78 980
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.42%51 222
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.55%34 790
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.3.86%31 207
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ