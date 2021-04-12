|
Westlake Chemical Corporation : KeyBanc Capital Markets revoit son opinion à la hausse
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
8 781 M
7 387 M
|Résultat net 2021
793 M
667 M
|Dette nette 2021
1 891 M
1 591 M
|PER 2021
|14,0x
|Rendement 2021
|1,23%
|Capitalisation
11 461 M
11 461 M
9 642 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,52x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,40x
|Nbr Employés
|9 220
|Flottant
|24,8%
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
96,43 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
89,45 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
38,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,80%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-18,4%
