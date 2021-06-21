|
Westlake Chemical Corporation : Scotiabank revoit son opinion et passe à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2021
9 875 M
8 307 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 238 M
1 042 M
|Dette nette 2021
1 714 M
1 442 M
|PER 2021
|9,41x
|Rendement 2021
|1,20%
|Capitalisation
11 700 M
11 700 M
9 843 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,36x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,27x
|Nbr Employés
|9 220
|Flottant
|24,6%
|Graphique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
109,69 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
91,31 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
47,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
20,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-16,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs