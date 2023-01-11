Recherche avancée
    WLK   US9604131022

WESTLAKE CORPORATION

(WLK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:14:59 11/01/2023
111.61 USD   +0.76%
18:01Westlake Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
2022Westlake Corporation : Citigroup est négatif
ZM
2022Westlake Corporation : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Westlake Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre

11/01/2023 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 15 902 M - 14 805 M
Résultat net 2022 2 339 M - 2 177 M
Dette nette 2022 2 957 M - 2 753 M
PER 2022 6,13x
Rendement 2022 1,14%
Capitalisation 14 127 M 14 127 M 13 153 M
VE / CA 2022 1,07x
VE / CA 2023 1,12x
Nbr Employés 14 550
Flottant 24,1%
Graphique WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Westlake Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Westlake Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 110,77 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 109,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,07%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Steven Bender Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Roger Lester Kearns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
L. Benjamin Ederington Secretary, CAO, Senior VP & General Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
WESTLAKE CORPORATION8.03%14 127
AIR LIQUIDE7.02%79 484
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.59%74 704
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.35%42 108
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.42%29 853
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.3.67%20 655