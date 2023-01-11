|
Westlake Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
15 902 M
|Résultat net 2022
2 339 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 957 M
|PER 2022
|6,13x
|Rendement 2022
|1,14%
|Capitalisation
14 127 M
14 127 M
13 153 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,07x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,12x
|Nbr Employés
|14 550
|Flottant
|24,1%
|Graphique WESTLAKE CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique WESTLAKE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|110,77 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|109,59 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-1,07%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs